Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Waterstone Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WSBF   US94188P1012

WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC.

(WSBF)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-15 pm EST
16.58 USD   +0.12%
11/02WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
10/26Waterstone : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/26Earnings Flash (WSBF) WATERSTONE FINANCIAL Posts Q3 EPS $0.25
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

12/15/2022 | 05:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WAUWATOSA, Wis., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 15, 2022, the Board of Directors of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share. The dividend is payable on February 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 9, 2023.

About Waterstone Financial, Inc

Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank. WaterStone Bank was established in 1921 and offers a full suite of personal and business banking products. The Bank has branches in Wauwatosa/State St, Brookfield, Fox Point/North Shore, Franklin/Hales Corners, Germantown/Menomonee Falls, Greenfield/Loomis Rd, Milwaukee/Oklahoma Ave, Oak Creek/27th St, Oak Creek/Howell Ave, Oconomowoc/Lake Country, Pewaukee, Waukesha, West Allis/Greenfield Ave, and West Allis/National Ave, Wisconsin. WaterStone Bank is the parent company to Waterstone Mortgage, which has the ability to lend in 48 states. For more information about WaterStone Bank, go to http://www.wsbonline.com.

Contact: Mark R. Gerke
Chief Financial Officer
414-459-4012
markgerke@wsbonline.com



All news about WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC.
11/02WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
10/26Waterstone : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/26Earnings Flash (WSBF) WATERSTONE FINANCIAL Posts Q3 EPS $0.25
MT
10/26Earnings Flash (WSBF) WATERSTONE FINANCIAL Posts Q3 EPS $0.25
MT
10/26Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Nine Mon..
GL
10/26Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Nine Mon..
GL
10/26Tranche Update on Waterstone Financial, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Decembe..
CI
10/26Waterstone Financial, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
10/18North American Morning Briefing: Mood Remains -2-
DJ
10/06WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 165 M - -
Net income 2022 21,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,7x
Yield 2022 4,83%
Capitalization 357 M 357 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,16x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 870
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Waterstone Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 16,56 $
Average target price 18,50 $
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas S. Gordon Chief Executive Officer & Director
William F. Bruss President, COO, Secretary, EVP & General Counsel
Mark Raymond Gerke Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Patrick S. Lawton Chairman
Donald T. Bray Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC.-24.25%357
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.33%391 319
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.44%258 964
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.73%209 302
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.09%160 727
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.33%152 518