WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. WATERSTONE BANK

11200 W. PLANK CT. WAUWATOSA, WI 53226

Contact: Mark R. Gerke

Chief Financial Officer 414-459-4012 markgerke@wsbonline.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WATERSTONE FINANCIAL DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY AND SPECIAL CASH DIVIDENDS

Wauwatosa, Wis. - 12/15/2021 - On December 15, 2021 the Board of Directors of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF) declared both a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share, as well as a special cash dividend of $0.50 per common share. The dividends are payable on February 1, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 10, 2022.

About Waterstone Financial, Inc.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank. WaterStone Bank was established in 1921 and offers a full suite of personal and business banking products. The Bank has branches in Wauwatosa/State St, Brookfield, Fox Point/North Shore, Franklin/Hales Corners, Germantown/Menomonee Falls, Greenfield/Loomis Rd, Milwaukee/Oklahoma Ave, Oak Creek/27th St, Oak Creek/Howell Ave, Oconomowoc/Lake Country, Pewaukee, Waukesha, West Allis/Greenfield Ave, and West Allis/National Ave, Wisconsin. WaterStone Bank is the parent company to Waterstone Mortgage, which has the ability to lend in 48 states. For more information about WaterStone Bank, go to http://www.wsbonline.com.

