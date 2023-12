Waterstone Financial, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB (the Bank). The Bank offers a full suite of personal and business banking products. It conducts its community banking business from 14 banking offices located in Milwaukee, Washington, and Waukesha counties, Wisconsin. The Bank's principal lending activity is originating one-to-four-family, multi-family residential, and commercial real estate loans for retention in its portfolio. It also offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction and land loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans. The Bank funds its loan production primarily with retail deposits and Federal Home Loan Bank advances. Its deposit offerings include certificates of deposit, money market savings accounts, transaction deposit accounts, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts. Its investment securities portfolio is comprised of mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and more.

Sector Banks