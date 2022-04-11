Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Waterstone Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WSBF   US94188P1012

WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC.

(WSBF)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/11 04:00:01 pm EDT
18.37 USD   -0.38%
05:31pWATERSTONE FINANCIAL : The best ways to "spend" your tax refund
PU
04/08WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/24WATERSTONE FINANCIAL : Bank Announces Two New Vice Presidents
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Waterstone Financial : The best ways to "spend" your tax refund

04/11/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

If you're expecting a tax refund this year, you might be dreaming of all the ways you can use the extra cash-but don't be too quick to spend your return. After all, your tax refund isn't just free money: It's money you overpaid the governmentduring the previous tax year.

Here are some of the best ways to "spend" your tax return. (Spoiler alert: You may not want to spend it at all!)

1.Pay off high-interest debt.

If you have credit card debt, student loans or unpaid medical bills, consider using your tax refund to pay down your debts. Start with the debts that carry the highest interest rate. That way, you'll spend less on interest over time.

2. Put extra money away in a retirement account.

In addition to the contributions you make to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you can also open an Individual Retirement Account (IRA) to save more toward your future.

Even if retirement is decades away, now is the time to plan: The more you save for retirement today, the more your investment will grow so that you have a healthy nest egg later on. When this year's tax return arrives, set the money aside in a traditional or Roth IRA.

3. Contribute to your child's 529 plan.

Use your tax refund to save for your child's educationby making a tax-deductible contribution to their 529 college savings account. If you haven't started an account yet, it only takes a few minutes to open one online. In Wisconsin, you can open a 529 savings plan through Edvest or Tomorrow's Scholar.

4. Top off your emergency fund.

The average American has about $5,000 in emergency savings, which may not be enough to cover even a month of expenses, depending on your lifestyle and family size. If your emergency savings account could use a boost, set aside your tax refund to save for a rainy day.

5. Indulge in a smart splurge.

Some people plan each year to use their tax returns toward a family vacation, a down payment on a new vehicle or another big-ticket purchase. "Fun money" is an important component of your overall financial health, so if your debt is manageable and your retirement savings are maxed out, it might make sense to use your return to treat yourself this year.

Disclaimer

Waterstone Financial Inc. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 21:30:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC.
05:31pWATERSTONE FINANCIAL : The best ways to "spend" your tax refund
PU
04/08WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/24WATERSTONE FINANCIAL : Bank Announces Two New Vice Presidents
PU
03/21WATERSTONE FINANCIAL : Why you don't want a large tax refund, or really any
PU
03/15WATERSTONE FINANCIAL : Press Release date March 15, 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
03/15WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/15Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
AQ
03/15Waterstone Financial, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on May 3, ..
CI
03/14WATERSTONE FINANCIAL : Bank Welcomes New Community President
PU
02/28WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 201 M - -
Net income 2022 34,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 4,34%
Capitalization 446 M 446 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,22x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 870
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Waterstone Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 18,44 $
Average target price 21,00 $
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas S. Gordon Chief Executive Officer & Director
William F. Bruss President, COO, Secretary, EVP & General Counsel
Mark Raymond Gerke Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Patrick S. Lawton Chairman
Donald T. Bray Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC.-15.65%446
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.70%392 430
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-10.83%319 933
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.8.64%256 707
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.07%190 107
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-5.77%189 014