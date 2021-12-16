Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Waterstone Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WSBF   US94188P1012

WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC.

(WSBF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Waterstone Financial : The ins and outs of holiday tipping

12/16/2021 | 01:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The holidays are a time for spreading warmth, good cheer and-in some cases-a little bit of extra cash or gifts to the people providing important services in your life.

Curious about the proper etiquette for tipping around the holidays? Here are some guidelines for who should receive gratuity and how much you should tip before the end of the year.

1. Hairstylists

A 15 to 20 percent tip is already standard, but around the holidays, consider doubling your usual tip amount.

2. House cleaners

It's a good practice to tip house cleaners around the holidays, and the amount depends on how often they visit your home-a tip could run anywhere from $50 for the occasional house cleaner to a full month of pay for live-in help.

3. Postal carriers

Postal employees aren't legally allowed to accept cash tips or gift cards, per U.S. Postal Service policy. But you can show appreciation for the neighborhood mail carrier with a thoughtful gift valued at $20 or less.

4. Child and senior care providers

This one depends on your relationship with the provider. The Emily Post Institute suggests a generous cash gift for a live-in nanny and more modest gifts for your regular babysitter and day care staff.

For home health care and nursing home employees, a thoughtful gift is appropriate, as long as their employers allow gifting. If you're sending a holiday gift to a large group of providers, consider something sharable, like a fruit basket or breakfast treats.

5. Other people to tip around the holidays

Landscapers, doormen, dog walkers, personal trainers, delivery drivers-you may want to consider tipping each of these individuals, along with anyone else who regularly provides services for you throughout the year.

When in doubt, refer to the Emily Post Institute's guidelines for determining who to tip and how much to give. Also consider the customs and traditions for tipping where you live, and ask friends and family what they recommend. You can also ask at the establishment (e.g. the salon, day care center, etc.) if you aren't sure whether tipping is customary or even allowed.

Ultimately, the decision to tip or not depends on your relationship with the service provider and, of course, your budget-a heartfelt, homemade gift can be just as meaningful and appreciated as a cash tip.

Disclaimer

Waterstone Financial Inc. published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 18:28:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC.
01:29pWATERSTONE FINANCIAL : The ins and outs of holiday tipping
PU
12/15Waterstone Financial Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.20 a Share, Special Cash Di..
MT
12/15WATERSTONE FINANCIAL : Press Release date December 15, 2021 - Form 8-K
PU
12/15WATERSTONE FINANCIAL : Declares Regular Quarterly and Special Cash Dividends
PU
12/15Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly and Special Cash Dividends
AQ
12/15Waterstone Financial, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on Februar..
CI
12/15Waterstone Financial, Inc. Declares Special Cash Dividend, Payable on February 1, 2022
CI
12/15WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12/10Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program
GL
12/10Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 256 M - -
Net income 2021 70,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,36x
Yield 2021 6,05%
Capitalization 509 M 509 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,99x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 812
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Waterstone Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 21,48 $
Average target price 22,00 $
Spread / Average Target 2,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas S. Gordon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Raymond Gerke Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Patrick S. Lawton Chairman
William F. Bruss COO, Secretary, Executive VP & General Counsel
Ellen Syberg Bartel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC.14.13%509
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.25.23%466 755
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION44.97%359 609
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.91%242 809
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.04%202 532
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY61.99%195 135