  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Waterstone Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WSBF   US94188P1012

WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC.

(WSBF)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Waterstone Financial : Trust accounts... what are they anyways?

11/15/2021 | 03:25pm EST
You may have heard about trust accounts or trust funds, but what exactly is a trust? And how do you know if you need one?

Below, we'll walk through the basics of trusts, including how they work and some of the most common trust arrangements.

Defining trust accounts

A trust is an account in which the creator grants another party-the trustee-authority to hold assets that benefit a third party, known as the beneficiary.

There are many types of trust accounts, but the general definition of "trust" refers to the unique fiduciary relationship between the parties involved.

Types of trusts

You might think a trust account is only for wealthy families, but trusts come in many forms and can be a useful tool for lots of people-not just the rich and famous.

In estate planning, a trust may be appealing if you want to spell out how your assets will be allocated and managed after you die. Creating a trust can also prevent your assets from going through probate after you pass, which can save your family a headache down the road.

There are two main types of trust accounts: revocable and irrevocable.

A revocable trust, also known as a living trust, is the more flexible trust arrangement. You can make changes to the terms of the trust whenever you want by changing beneficiaries and allocations, according to Investopedia.

The terms of an irrevocable trust, on the other hand, are permanent as soon as they are set in place. But irrevocable trusts offer a considerable tax advantage for some people by decreasing the amount owed in estate taxes.

You can also look into other types of trusts to set aside funds for targeted causes, like trusts specifically designed for education expenses, children with functional needs or charitable trusts.

How to create a trust account

An estate attorney can help you determine what type of trust best suits your goals, and they can also help establish the necessary paperwork and accounts.

Still not sure if a trust is right for you? Keep in mind that the fees when creating a trust can add up quickly, so one rule of thumb is that individuals with a net worth of at least $100,000 are good candidates for opening a trust, along with people who have highly specific wishes for how their assets are distributed after they die.

Disclaimer

Waterstone Financial Inc. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 20:24:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 256 M - -
Net income 2021 70,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,57x
Yield 2021 5,89%
Capitalization 523 M 523 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,04x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 812
Free-Float 84,8%
Managers and Directors
Douglas S. Gordon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Raymond Gerke Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Patrick S. Lawton Chairman
William F. Bruss COO, Secretary, Executive VP & General Counsel
Ellen Syberg Bartel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC.17.38%523
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.31.31%493 116
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION54.77%383 915
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY68.85%203 189
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.91%196 529
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.20.43%169 450