    US94188P1012

WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC.

(WSBF)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/27 02:55:42 pm
19.725 USD   +1.21%
WATERSTONE FINANCIAL  : Auto Expenses
05/20WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
05/17WATERSTONE FINANCIAL  : College Grad Tips
Waterstone Financial : Auto Expenses

05/27/2021 | 02:36pm EDT
Buying a car is a major purchase, but even after you drive off the lot, your recurring auto expenses can start to add up each month.

With some careful comparison shopping and good driving habits, you can find ways to save money on car-related costs. Here are a few tips to help you decrease your auto expenses.

1. Buy a reliable car.

When it's time to invest in a new ride, you can save yourself money down the road by prioritizing reliability over flashiness.

Websites like Consumer Reports and auto trade publications offer reliability ratings and detailed reviews for every car on the market. By opting for a tried-and-true car, you'll be less likely to face unexpected repairs in the years to come.

Remember to ask about the warranty and any service deals available-the warranty may cover maintenance and repairs for a set period of time or number of miles, and some dealers offer free oil changes and other perks in your first year of car ownership.

2. Compare auto loan rates.

Shop around to compare your options on auto loans. After doing your research, you can choose the financing option with the lowest interest rate or best incentives.

Many car dealerships and auto manufacturers offer their own in-house financing options, but you can also take out an auto loan through your bank or credit union. If you're in the market for a loan, be sure to ask about financing deals or specials you may qualify for; there could be savings for recent graduates, veterans or customer loyalty.

3. Shop around for insurance.

Auto insurance is a necessity for every driver, but prices vary widely from company to company. Instead of going with the first option you find, collect a few different quotes to see which insurer offers the most competitive rates. You may also qualify for discounts if you have a clean driving record or if you bundle your insurance with policies for your home or other vehicles.

The level of coverage also drives the price: In general, the higher your deductible, the lower you'll pay for insurance. But if you choose a plan with a high deductible, remember that you'll spend more money out of pocket for repairs if your car is damaged or in an accident. It may be worth it to spend a little more for a plan with a lower deductible.

4. Monitor your fuel efficiency.

Every car advertises its average miles per gallon, but your personal driving habits can also impact your fuel efficiency. Research shows that aggressive braking, accelerating and speeding can significantly lower your gas mileage.

To improve your fuel efficiency, the U.S. Department of Energy suggests avoiding these habits, in addition to removing excess weight or cargo from your vehicle, using cruise control when you can and limiting the amount of time your car spends in idle. Over time, the fuel savings will add up.

Disclaimer

Waterstone Financial Inc. published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 18:35:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 246 M - -
Net income 2021 56,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,33x
Yield 2021 4,10%
Capitalization 466 M 466 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,89x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 812
Free-Float 85,0%
Technical analysis trends WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 20,50 $
Last Close Price 19,49 $
Spread / Highest target 5,18%
Spread / Average Target 5,18%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Douglas S. Gordon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Raymond Gerke Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Patrick S. Lawton Chairman
William F. Bruss COO, Secretary, Executive VP & General Counsel
Ellen Syberg Bartel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC.3.56%466
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.27.36%489 880
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION38.70%360 254
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.80%278 611
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.31.85%231 191
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.79%206 297