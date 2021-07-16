Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Watford Holdings Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WTRE   BMG947871015

WATFORD HOLDINGS LTD.

(WTRE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AM Best : Maintains Under Review With Negative Implications Status for Credit Ratings of Watford Re Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries

07/16/2021 | 04:22pm EDT
AM Best has maintained the under review with negative implications status for the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of Watford Re Ltd. (Watford Re) (Bermuda) and its subsidiaries, Watford Insurance Company Europe Limited (WICE) (Gibraltar), Watford Insurance Company (WIC) (New Jersey) and Watford Specialty Insurance Company (WSIC) (New Jersey). In addition, AM Best has maintained the under review with negative implications status for the Long-Term ICR of “bbb-” (Good) and the Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “bb” (Fair) on the $225 million ($52 million outstanding) 8.5% cumulative preference shares of Watford Holdings Ltd. (Watford) (Bermuda) [NASDAQ: WTRE], the group’s ultimate holding company.

This Credit Rating (rating) action considers the recent announcement that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (Arch) has completed its merger agreement with Watford. Arch has assigned its interests and obligations under the merger agreement to a newly formed entity, Greysbridge Holdings Ltd., under which Arch owns approximately a 40% stake, with funds managed by Warburg Pincus LLC and Kelso & Company, each owning approximately 30%.

AM Best acknowledges that the transaction with Arch could benefit the Watford group through potential further de-risking of its investment portfolio, removing the burden of public company status, and possible rating enhancement stemming from being a member of a large, well-diversified group. However, although the transaction has closed, the ultimate impact to Watford's ratings will be determined when AM Best has met with management and analyzed the group's business plans, including an analysis of future investment risk, financial projections and operating structure within the Arch group. The under review status therefore is expected to be resolved following these discussions. AM Best will continue to evaluate Watford’s balance sheet strength, operating performance and enterprise risk management to assess that it stays in line with projected amounts.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 691 M - -
Net income 2020 64,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 174 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 697 M 697 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,53x
EV / Sales 2020 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 77,6%
Chart WATFORD HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Watford Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jonathan D. Levy President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert L. Hawley Chief Financial Officer
Walter L. Harris Chairman
Laurence B. Richardson Chief Operating Officer
Garth Lorimer Turner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WATFORD HOLDINGS LTD.1.13%694
MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT-5.64%39 614
SWISS RE LTD0.77%26 770
HANNOVER RÜCK SE11.36%20 647
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.5.25%10 271
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED-1.88%8 129