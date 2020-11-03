Log in
Watford Holdings Ltd.

WATFORD HOLDINGS LTD.

(WTRE)
  Report
Summary 
News

WATFORD HOLDINGS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Watford Holdings Ltd. - WTRE

11/03/2020 | 05:35pm EST

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Watford Holdings Ltd. (NasdaqGS: WTRE) to Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NasdaqGS: ACGL). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Watford will receive only $31.10 in cash for each share of Watford that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-wtre/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

© Business Wire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 566 M - -
Net income 2020 10,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 62,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 686 M 686 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,21x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 77,4%
