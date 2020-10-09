Log in
Watford Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Watford Holdings Ltd. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – WTRE

10/09/2020 | 11:19am EDT

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: WTRE) to Arch Capital Group Ltd. for $31.10 per share is fair to Watford shareholders. On behalf of Watford shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

If you are a Watford shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, visit Watford Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Watford and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Watford shareholders; (2) determine whether Arch Capital is underpaying for Watford; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Watford shareholders to adequately assess and value the proposed transaction.

If you are a Watford shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/watford-holdings-ltd-wtre-stock-merger-arch-capital/ or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
