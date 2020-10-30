Log in
WeissLaw LLP : Reminds WTRE, MCAC, and STND Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

10/30/2020 | 09:47pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: WTRE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: WTRE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Arch Capital Group Ltd.  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, WTRE's shareholders will receive $31.10 in cash for each share of WTRE common stock that they own.  If you own WTRE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/news/wtre/

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MCAC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MCAC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held Playboy Enterprises, Inc. ("Playboy").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, MCAC will acquire Playboy through a reverse merger that will result in Playboy becoming a publicly-traded company.  The deal has an enterprise value of approximately $415 million.  If you own MCAC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/news/mcac/

Standard AVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: STND)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Standard AVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: STND) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Dollar Mutual Bancorp.  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, STND shareholders will receive $33.00 in cash for each share of STND common stock that they own.  If you own STND shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/news/stnd/

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weisslaw-llp-reminds-wtre-mcac-and-stnd-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301164249.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

© PRNewswire 2020

