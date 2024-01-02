Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Watsco Inc (Company), ISIN BRW1SOBDR000, hereby informs that on 02/01/2024, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 2,450000000 per share.

Considering the FX Rate of 4,8413 - 28/12/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,32092 per BDR.