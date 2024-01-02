O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Watsco Inc, código ISIN BRW1SOBDR000, informa que foi aprovado em 02/01/2024 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 2,450000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,8413 - 28/12/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 0,32092 por BDR.
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Watsco Inc (Company), ISIN BRW1SOBDR000, hereby informs that on 02/01/2024, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 2,450000000 per share.
Considering the FX Rate of 4,8413 - 28/12/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,32092 per BDR.
O evento será pago no dia 06/02/2024, aos
The payment will be completed on 06/02/2024, to
titulares de BDRs em 15/01/2024.
entitled BDR Shareholders on 15/01/2024.
O livro estará ABERTO para os processos de emissão e cancelamento solicitados pelo sistema da CBLC NET "COM direito" ao evento.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
Books will be OPEN for issuances and cancelations booked thru CBLC NET as "ENTITLED" to the corporate action.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Watsco Inc. published this content on 02 January 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2024 15:34:48 UTC.
Watsco, Inc. is engaged in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts and supplies (HVAC/R) in the HVAC/R distribution industry in North America. It sells a range of non-equipment products including parts, ductwork, air movement products, insulation, tools, installation supplies, thermostats, and air quality products. The Companyâs products include condensing units, compressors, evaporators, valves, refrigerants, walk-in coolers, and ice machines for industrial and commercial applications. It distributes products manufactured by Flexible Technologies, Inc. (Flexible Technologies), Resideo Technologies, Inc. (Resideo), Southwark Metal Mfg. Co. (Southwark), Johns Manville (Johns Manville), and Owens Corning Insulating Systems, LLC, among others. It operates in approximately 689 locations. It is also involved in the sales of air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies.