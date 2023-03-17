Watsco : Investor Presentation

This Presentation contains or incorporates by reference statements that are not historical in nature and that are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements which are not historical in nature, including the words "anticipate," "estimate," "could," "should," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "believe," "intend," "target," "will," "project," "focused," "outlook", "goal", "designed" and variations of these words and negatives thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including statements regarding, among others, (i) economic conditions, (ii) business and acquisition strategies, (iii) potential acquisitions and/or joint ventures and investments in unconsolidated entities, (iv) financing plans and (v) industry, demographic and other trends affecting our financial condition or results of operations. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances, certain of which are beyond our control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including, but not limited to general economic conditions, both in the U.S. and in the international markets we serve; competitive factors within the HVAC/R industry; effects of supplier concentration; fluctuations in certain commodity costs; consumer spending; consumer debt levels; new housing starts and completions; capital spending in the commercial construction market; access to liquidity needed for operations; seasonal nature of product sales; weather patterns and conditions; insurance coverage risks; federal, state and local regulations impacting our industry and products; prevailing interest rates; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; international political risk; cybersecurity risk; and the continued viability of our business strategy.
We believe these forward-looking statements are reasonable; however, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations. For additional information regarding important factors that may affect our operations and could cause actual results to vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, please see the discussion included in Item 1A "Risk Factors" of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as the other documents and reports that we file with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking information or the discussion of such risks and uncertainties to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law. We qualify any and all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary factors.
Investment Thesis
Market leader in a highly fragmented industry
Transforming customer experience with enhanced technology Unique ownership culture with long-term focus on value creation Deep ties to the industry's leading OEMs and suppliers
Proven track record of delivering superior shareholder returns
Robust capital position and balance sheet to fund any growth opportunity