  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Watsco, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    WSO   US9426222009

WATSCO, INC.

(WSO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-03-16 pm EDT
302.52 USD   +0.69%
08:43aWatsco : Investor Presentation
PU
07:31aWatsco Completes $600 Million Unsecured Credit Facility
AQ
03/15Transcript : Watsco, Inc. Presents at J.P. Morgan 2023 Industrials Conference, Mar-15-2023 09:40 AM
CI
Summary 
Summary

Watsco : Investor Presentation

03/17/2023 | 08:43am EDT
Watsco, Inc. 4Q22 Investor Presentation

Safe Harbor Statement

This Presentation contains or incorporates by reference statements that are not historical in nature and that are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements which are not historical in nature, including the words "anticipate," "estimate," "could," "should," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "believe," "intend," "target," "will," "project," "focused," "outlook", "goal", "designed" and variations of these words and negatives thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including statements regarding, among others, (i) economic conditions, (ii) business and acquisition strategies, (iii) potential acquisitions and/or joint ventures and investments in unconsolidated entities, (iv) financing plans and (v) industry, demographic and other trends affecting our financial condition or results of operations. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances, certain of which are beyond our control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including, but not limited to general economic conditions, both in the U.S. and in the international markets we serve; competitive factors within the HVAC/R industry; effects of supplier concentration; fluctuations in certain commodity costs; consumer spending; consumer debt levels; new housing starts and completions; capital spending in the commercial construction market; access to liquidity needed for operations; seasonal nature of product sales; weather patterns and conditions; insurance coverage risks; federal, state and local regulations impacting our industry and products; prevailing interest rates; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; international political risk; cybersecurity risk; and the continued viability of our business strategy.

We believe these forward-looking statements are reasonable; however, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations. For additional information regarding important factors that may affect our operations and could cause actual results to vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, please see the discussion included in Item 1A "Risk Factors" of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as the other documents and reports that we file with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking information or the discussion of such risks and uncertainties to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law. We qualify any and all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary factors.

Investment Thesis

Market leader in a highly fragmented industry

Transforming customer experience with enhanced technology Unique ownership culture with long-term focus on value creation Deep ties to the industry's leading OEMs and suppliers

Proven track record of delivering superior shareholder returns

Robust capital position and balance sheet to fund any growth opportunity

What is Watsco's Business Model?

Broken or failing A/C

Contractor visits

Contractor visits our

Contractor

unit at home or

homeowner to

store or ecommerce

completes the

business

diagnose problem

site to buy equipment,

repair or

and recommend

parts and supplies

replacement of

solutions

needed to remedy

homeowner's

problem

system

Strategic Locations

United States

612

Canada

36

Latin America & Caribbean

25

TOTAL

673

Disclaimer

Watsco Inc. published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 12:42:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 447 M - -
Net income 2023 498 M - -
Net cash 2023 319 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,0x
Yield 2023 3,10%
Capitalization 10 962 M 10 962 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,43x
EV / Sales 2024 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 7 238
Free-Float 77,2%
