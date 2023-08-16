Wattanapat Hospital Trang Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Wattanapat Hospital Trang Public Company Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported revenue was THB 311.07 million compared to THB 257.29 million a year ago. Net loss was THB 2.73 million compared to net income of THB 20.13 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was THB 0.01 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of THB 0.03 a year ago.

For the six months, revenue was THB 638.16 million compared to THB 585.95 million a year ago. Net income was THB 16.95 million compared to THB 76.06 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was THB 0.03 compared to THB 0.13 a year ago.