Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) – through its subsidiaries, one of the world’s leading manufacturers and providers of plumbing, heating, and water quality products and solutions – today announced the release of its 2023 Sustainability Report, which highlights the Company’s environmental, social and governance practices and its commitment to best-in-class sustainability performance.

“For the past 150 years, our mission has been driven by the belief that safeguarding water isn’t just a business endeavor, it’s an obligation,” said Robert J. Pagano, Jr., CEO, President, and Chairperson of the Board. “In 2023, we continued to integrate sustainability at every level of our business, and we’re proud of the advancements we’ve made throughout our supply chain and operations, in our approach to product strategy and design, and through engagement with our employees and communities. We know that our actions have a ripple effect, and we will continue working with urgency to preserve our world’s most precious resource – water – for generations to come.”

Key Watts accomplishments highlighted in the report include:

Established an absolute carbon emissions reduction target, a change from our previous approach of targeting reduced emissions intensity. By 2034, our goal is to reduce our absolute carbon emissions by 30%.

Expanded our sustainability performance goals by adding measurable and timebound goals across all four pillars of our strategy: Footprint, Handprint, Social Responsibility, and Corporate Governance. We developed these goals with the intent to better drive our performance across the entire spectrum of our sustainability strategy.

Reduced global water usage at our facilities by over 100 million liters over the past 10 years. This achievement far surpassed our original goal to reduce water use intensity by 3% annually — or a total of 15% by 2023 — and represents a 62% reduction in water use intensity since 2018. Still, as a global leader in water stewardship, we have committed to continue to target 3% annual reductions through 2026.

Provided clean water access to vulnerable communities through our ongoing partnership with Planet Water Foundation, which to date has benefited more than 70,000 people in nine different countries.

Recognized as one of America’s Greenest Companies by Newsweek, selected as one of America’s Climate Leaders 2023 by USA Today and earned Newsweek's designation as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies for the fifth consecutive year, ranking among the Top 600 from 2,000 major U.S. firms across 14 industries. We achieved No. 50 overall and third in the industry, the highest ranking in five years of recognition.

Named one of Top Places to Work Massachusetts 2023 (North Andover Headquarters) by The Boston Globe – a result of the incorporation of inclusivity as one of our strategic pillars, cultural behaviors, and global performance management, which is helping to build a high-performance, values-driven culture that welcomes and celebrates every team member.

