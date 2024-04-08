Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) today shares news of the passing of Donald Mullett, former Chief Executive Officer of Bradley Company.

Mr. Mullett passed away peacefully at his home in Wisconsin today, April 8, surrounded by his family.

Robert J. Pagano, Jr., Watts Water Technologies Chief Executive Officer, President, and Chairperson of the Board, issued the following statement:

“As we recognize the loss of an industry pioneer, this is a time to reflect on his dedication to family, the great accomplishments of his career and the many philanthropic endeavors he had supported throughout his life. Five generations of Mullett family leadership, and more than 100 years of growth, are a testament to their legacy. Mr. Mullett was a leader, friend and mentor to many, and a remembrance of his inspiration can bring strength to those who mourn his passing.”

Bradley Company was acquired by Watts Water Technologies, Inc., a global leader in the plumbing, heating and water quality industries, in October 2023.

Donald Mullett Remembered

Mr. Mullett was a visionary in the manufacturing industry, with his career at Bradley Company spanning 55 years. He began serving as Chief Executive Officer in 1980, assuming the role from his father, Howard G. Mullett.

Under his direction, the company achieved consistent growth, expanding its reach to serve customers worldwide. In addition to overseeing the development of cutting-edge washroom equipment like touchless handwashing fixtures, metering valves, washbasins and showers, he also extended Bradley’s portfolio to include the emergency and safety fixtures market. His mantra was innovating the most durable, high-quality solutions while treating employees and customers like family.

While being a champion of innovation, corporate social responsibility and environmental stewardship, his commitment to sustainability directly resulted in the development of countless water and energy-saving technologies that Bradley is renowned for.

Mr. Mullett served as Chairman of the Board for 27 years and became Vice Chairman after appointing Bryan Mullett, his oldest son, as Chairman in 2020. His philanthropic efforts also strengthened the surrounding Bradley Company community including a deep commitment to education. For more information about his life, go to Don Mullett - Bradley Corp.

He leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Barbara, and their three sons, Bryan, Erik and Christopher, along with their families. He was 81.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts Water companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions to control the efficiency, safety, and quality of water within commercial, residential, and industrial applications. For more information visit www.watts.com.

