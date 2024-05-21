Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) today announced that Shashank Patel, Chief Financial Officer and Diane McClintock, Senior Vice President FP&A and Investor Relations will virtually present in the TD Cowen 2nd Annual Sustainability Virtual Conference on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at 10:10 AM (Eastern Time) and will subsequently participate in investor meetings.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts Water companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions to control the efficiency, safety, and quality of water within commercial, residential, and industrial applications. For more information visit www.watts.com.

