Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Watts Water Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WTS   US9427491025

WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(WTS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-13 pm EDT
122.22 USD   -0.28%
04:32pWatts Water Technologies Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
06/30Watts Water Technologies Publishes its 2021 Sustainability Report
BU
06/30WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES : ESG Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Watts Water Technologies Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

07/13/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS), will hold a live webcast of its conference call to discuss Second Quarter 2022 results on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will announce its financial results for this period in a press release to be issued after market close on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

This call can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.watts.com. Following the webcast, an archived version of the call will be available at the same address until August 4, 2023.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts Water companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial applications. For more information visit www.watts.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
04:32pWatts Water Technologies Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference ..
BU
06/30Watts Water Technologies Publishes its 2021 Sustainability Report
BU
06/30WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES : ESG Report
PU
06/28Cowen Adjusts Price Target on Watts Water Technologies to $120 From $130, Maintains Mar..
MT
06/24WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.(NYSE : WTS) dropped from Russell Small Cap Comp Value Index
CI
06/24WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.(NYSE : WTS) dropped from Russell 2500 Value Index
CI
06/24WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.(NYSE : WTS) dropped from Russell 2000 Value-Defensive Index
CI
06/24WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.(NYSE : WTS) dropped from Russell 3000E Value Index
CI
06/24WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.(NYSE : WTS) dropped from Russell 3000 Value Index
CI
06/24WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.(NYSE : WTS) dropped from Russell 2000 Value Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 891 M - -
Net income 2022 200 M - -
Net cash 2022 178 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,3x
Yield 2022 0,95%
Capitalization 4 100 M 4 100 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,07x
EV / Sales 2023 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 4 597
Free-Float 79,9%
Chart WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 122,56 $
Average target price 135,75 $
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert J. Pagano Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Shashank Patel Chief Financial Officer
Merilee Raines Independent Director
Craig W. Kissel Lead Independent Director
Christopher L. Conway Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-35.59%4 100
ZHEJIANG SANHUA INTELLIGENT CONTROLS CO.,LTD4.47%14 029
VAT GROUP AG-49.82%6 970
HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-40.03%2 014
JIANGSU SHENTONG VALVE CO., LTD.-33.30%1 032
WUXI LONGSHENG TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-23.81%713