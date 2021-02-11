Log in
WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(WTS)
Watts Water Technologies : Announces Webcast of its Presentation in Gabelli Funds 31st Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Virtual Symposium

02/11/2021
Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) today announced that Robert J. Pagano, Jr., Chief Executive Officer & President, Shashank Patel, Chief Financial Officer, and Timothy M. MacPhee, Treasurer & Vice President Investor Relations will present at the Gabelli Funds 31st Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Virtual Symposium Thursday, February 25, 2021, starting at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The presentation will be broadcast via Wall Street Webcasting. The address of the webcast is https://wsw.com/webcast/gabellifunds2/wts/2644092. This link will be available for replays until May 26, 2021.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts Water companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.wattswater.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 491 M - -
Net income 2020 118 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3,67 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 37,1x
Yield 2020 0,72%
Capitalization 4 318 M 4 318 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,90x
EV / Sales 2021 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 4 800
Free-Float 80,5%
Chart WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 106,75 $
Last Close Price 128,36 $
Spread / Highest target -2,62%
Spread / Average Target -16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert J. Pagano President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shashank Patel Chief Financial Officer
Craig W. Kissel Chairman
Merilee Raines Independent Director
Christopher L. Conway Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.47%4 318
ATLAS COPCO AB11.54%65 732
FANUC CORPORATION13.51%52 758
SMC CORPORATION4.89%41 966
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION1.19%35 230
SANDVIK AB7.05%32 534
