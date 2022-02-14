Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Watts Water Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WTS   US9427491025

WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(WTS)
  Report
Watts Water Technologies Announces Webcast of its Presentation in Gabelli Funds 32nd Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Virtual Symposium

02/14/2022
Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) today announced that Robert J. Pagano, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, President & Chairperson of the Board; Shashank Patel, Chief Financial Officer; Timothy M. MacPhee, Treasurer & Vice President Investor Relations; and Diane McClintock, Vice President Financial Planning & Analysis will present at the Gabelli Funds 32nd Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Virtual Symposium Thursday, February 24, 2022, starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The presentation will be broadcast via webcast. The address of the webcast is https://gabelli.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_w6APquZIRLWy4ZBppPx_Cw. This link will be available for replays until February 23, 2023.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts Water companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.wattswater.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 788 M - -
Net income 2021 170 M - -
Net cash 2021 229 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,4x
Yield 2021 0,72%
Capitalization 4 747 M 4 747 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,53x
EV / Sales 2022 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 4 465
Free-Float 81,1%
Technical analysis trends WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 141,24 $
Average target price 162,50 $
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert J. Pagano Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Shashank Patel Chief Financial Officer
Merilee Raines Independent Director
Craig W. Kissel Lead Independent Director
Christopher L. Conway Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-27.26%4 747
VAT GROUP AG-24.08%11 180
ZHEJIANG SANHUA INTELLIGENT CONTROLS CO.,LTD-25.57%10 592
HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-27.02%2 487
JIANGSU SHENTONG VALVE CO., LTD.-24.13%1 243
WUXI LONGSHENG TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-23.40%759