    WTS   US9427491025

WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(WTS)
Watts Water Technologies, Inc :. Declares Quarterly Dividend

08/02/2021
Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) today declared that the Corporation will pay a quarterly dividend of twenty-six cents ($0.26) per share on each outstanding share of the Company’s Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock, said dividend to be paid on September 15, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2021.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.wattswater.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 630 M - -
Net income 2021 162 M - -
Net cash 2021 92,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,0x
Yield 2021 0,66%
Capitalization 5 076 M 5 076 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,06x
EV / Sales 2022 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 4 465
Free-Float 81,0%
Managers and Directors
Robert J. Pagano President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shashank Patel Chief Financial Officer
Craig W. Kissel Chairman
Merilee Raines Independent Director
Christopher L. Conway Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.23.88%5 076
ZHEJIANG SANHUA INTELLIGENT CONTROLS CO.,LTD-10.47%11 773
VAT GROUP AG61.05%11 769
HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.51.72%2 606
JIANGSU SHENTONG VALVE CO., LTD.-16.64%817
WUXI LONGSHENG TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.14.39%784