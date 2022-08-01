Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Watts Water Technologies, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    WTS   US9427491025

WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(WTS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-01 pm EDT
139.19 USD   +0.77%
Watts Water Technologies Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.30 a Share, Payable Sept. 15 to Shareholders as of Sept. 1
MT
Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Watts Water Technologies' Price Target to $130 From $141, Hold Rating Kept
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

08/01/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) today declared that the Corporation will pay a quarterly dividend of thirty cents ($0.30) per share on each outstanding share of the Company’s Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock, said dividend to be paid on September 15, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2022.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.watts.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 890 M - -
Net income 2022 201 M - -
Net cash 2022 178 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,2x
Yield 2022 0,84%
Capitalization 4 621 M 4 621 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,35x
EV / Sales 2023 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 4 597
Free-Float 79,9%
Chart WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 138,13 $
Average target price 126,50 $
Spread / Average Target -8,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert J. Pagano Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Shashank Patel Chief Financial Officer
Merilee Raines Independent Director
Craig W. Kissel Lead Independent Director
Christopher L. Conway Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-28.86%4 621
ZHEJIANG SANHUA INTELLIGENT CONTROLS CO.,LTD29.53%17 201
VAT GROUP AG-39.52%8 662
HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-34.56%2 236
JIANGSU SHENTONG VALVE CO., LTD.-27.50%1 151
WUXI LONGSHENG TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-10.87%864