Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Watts Water Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WTS   US9427491025

WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(WTS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-06 pm EST
168.25 USD   -2.24%
05:31pWatts Water Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
01/23Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Watts Water Technologies to $151 From $143, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
01/20Stifel Adjusts Price Target on Watts Water Technologies to $146 From $145, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

02/06/2023 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) today declared that the Corporation will pay a quarterly dividend of thirty cents ($0.30) per share on each outstanding share of the Company’s Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock, said dividend to be paid on March 15, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2023.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts Water companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial applications. For more information visit www.watts.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
05:31pWatts Water Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
01/23Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Watts Water Technologies to $151 From $143, Maint..
MT
01/20Stifel Adjusts Price Target on Watts Water Technologies to $146 From $145, Maintains Ho..
MT
01/18Watts Water Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference ..
BU
01/18Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Main ..
CI
01/11The bulls are back in town
MS
01/11Deutsche Bank Downgrades Watts Water Technologies to Hold From Buy, Adjusts Price Targe..
MT
01/11Analyst recommendations: BlackRock, Blackstone, Boeing, Bunzl, O..
MS
2022Watts Water Technologies Named One of “America's Most Responsible Companies 2023&..
BU
2022WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 967 M - -
Net income 2022 238 M - -
Net cash 2022 143 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,5x
Yield 2022 0,67%
Capitalization 5 730 M 5 730 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,84x
EV / Sales 2023 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 4 597
Free-Float 81,0%
Chart WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 172,10 $
Average target price 142,20 $
Spread / Average Target -17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert J. Pagano Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Shashank Patel Chief Financial Officer
Andre Joseph Dhawan Chief Operating Officer
Merilee Raines Independent Director
Craig W. Kissel Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.17.69%5 730
ZHEJIANG SANHUA INTELLIGENT CONTROLS CO.,LTD17.30%13 417
VAT GROUP AG20.97%9 927
HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.27.88%2 270
NEWAY VALVE (SUZHOU) CO., LTD.0.09%1 221
JIANGSU SHENTONG VALVE CO., LTD.6.95%885