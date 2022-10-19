Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Watts Water Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WTS   US9427491025

WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(WTS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:52 2022-10-19 pm EDT
129.80 USD   -1.92%
04:01pWatts Water Technologies to Participate in the 2022 Baird Global Industrial Conference
BU
10/13Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Watts Water Technologies to $129 From $145, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
10/12Watts Water Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Watts Water Technologies to Participate in the 2022 Baird Global Industrial Conference

10/19/2022 | 04:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) today announced that Robert J. Pagano, Jr., Chief Executive Officer & President, Shashank Patel, Chief Financial Officer, and Diane McClintock, Senior Vice President FP&A and Investor Relations will present at the 2022 Baird Global Industrial Conference on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 7:55 AM Central Time at the Ritz-Carlton Chicago at Water Tower Place, 160 East Pearson Street, Chicago, Illinois.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts Water companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.wattswater.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
04:01pWatts Water Technologies to Participate in the 2022 Baird Global Industrial Conference
BU
10/13Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Watts Water Technologies to $129 From $145, Maint..
MT
10/12Watts Water Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference C..
BU
10/11Stifel Adjusts Watts Water Technologies' Price Target to $132 from $133, Maintains Hold..
MT
10/03Watts Water Technologies Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/31WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/18Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on Watts Water Technologies With Buy Rating, $192 Pric..
MT
08/18Watts Completes WAVE Water Stewardship Verification
AQ
08/17Watts Water Technologies Completes WAVE Water Stewardship Verification
BU
08/09Watts Water Technologies to Participate in the Seaport Research Partners Annual Summer ..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 948 M - -
Net income 2022 227 M - -
Net cash 2022 146 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,7x
Yield 2022 0,88%
Capitalization 4 409 M 4 409 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,19x
EV / Sales 2023 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 4 597
Free-Float 79,9%
Chart WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 132,34 $
Average target price 144,60 $
Spread / Average Target 9,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert J. Pagano Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Shashank Patel Chief Financial Officer
Andre Joseph Dhawan Chief Operating Officer
Merilee Raines Independent Director
Craig W. Kissel Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-33.34%4 409
ZHEJIANG SANHUA INTELLIGENT CONTROLS CO.,LTD-13.24%10 991
VAT GROUP AG-52.16%6 536
HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-48.46%1 764
NEWAY VALVE (SUZHOU) CO., LTD.-28.95%813
JIANGSU SHENTONG VALVE CO., LTD.-46.12%789