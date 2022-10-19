Watts Water Technologies to Participate in the 2022 Baird Global Industrial Conference

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) today announced that Robert J. Pagano, Jr., Chief Executive Officer & President, Shashank Patel, Chief Financial Officer, and Diane McClintock, Senior Vice President FP&A and Investor Relations will present at the 2022 Baird Global Industrial Conference on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 7:55 AM Central Time at the Ritz-Carlton Chicago at Water Tower Place, 160 East Pearson Street, Chicago, Illinois.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts Water companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.wattswater.com.

