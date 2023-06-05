Advanced search
Watts Water Technologies to Participate in the Deutsche Bank 14th Annual Global Industrials, Materials & Building Products Conference 2023

06/05/2023 | 01:55pm EDT
Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) today announced that Shashank Patel, Chief Financial Officer and Diane McClintock, Senior Vice President FP&A and Investor Relations will participate in the Deutsche Bank 14th Annual Global Industrials, Materials & Building Products Conference 2023 on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 9 AM (Eastern Time) at the Deutsche Bank Center, One Columbus Circle, New York, NY.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts Water companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.watts.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 989 M - -
Net income 2023 234 M - -
Net cash 2023 341 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 24,2x
Yield 2023 0,78%
Capitalization 5 612 M 5 612 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,65x
EV / Sales 2024 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 4 600
Free-Float 80,8%
Chart WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 168,20 $
Average target price 165,20 $
Spread / Average Target -1,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert J. Pagano Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Shashank Patel Chief Financial Officer
Andre Joseph Dhawan Chief Operating Officer
Merilee Raines Independent Director
Craig W. Kissel Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.15.02%5 612
ZHEJIANG SANHUA INTELLIGENT CONTROLS CO.,LTD21.44%12 833
VAT GROUP AG48.38%12 398
CRANE COMPANY0.00%4 369
HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.2.22%1 817
NEWAY VALVE (SUZHOU) CO., LTD.28.02%1 463
