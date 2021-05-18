Waturu A/S : Announcement Nr. 73 - Waturu Holding A/S – Receipt of conditional investment offer

lifted after the capital injection has been registered with the Danish

Important milestones trigger 4 MDKK in Trance 1, then 5 MDKK in Trance 2 and a further 5 to 11 MDKK in Trance 3.

With reference to company announcement no. 64, the Company needs more liquidity, which is why Greentech Investor ApS, as the main shareholder in the Company and together with other investors, has put together a conditional investment offer consisting of a total of MDKK 14 to 20 divided into 3 trances.

Waturu Holding A/S - under a name change to Green Impact Ventures A/S (the Company) - has today received the following conditional investment offer for the addition of MDKK 14 to MDKK 20 in new equity.

Delivery of a minimum of 10 water purification units for land-based fish farming. Initiation of IPO process by Aquaturu A/S. Initiation of test protocol for Watgen Medical's wound care rinse product.

The capital injection takes place via the investment company GTI 2021 ApS (under foundation), where the investors have collectively committed to invest, cf. the conditions in the above-mentioned milestones. The investors behind the investment company are current shareholders in Waturu Holding A/S and new shareholders. Investors have confirmed to Waturu Holding the presence of the required capital.

The trances must ensure that the Company has some documentable milestones that trigger more capital.

As mentioned, Trance 1 requires Nasdaq to confirm to Waturu Holding that it will cancel the trading suspension after trance 1 has been effected and the capital has been paid in and registered with the Danish Business Authority.

Investors participating in Trance 1, with the exception of the companies Greentech Investor ApS and TM Venture ApS, are not obligated, but have a pro rata right to participate in Trance 2 and 3 when these are executed.

Greentech Investor ApS and TM Venture ApS are guarantors of Trance 2 and 3, thus understanding that the companies are obliged to sell shares in the market and deposit the proceeds as new equity. The companies own a total of 5,591,349 shares and may not be liable beyond the value of the shares.

Execution of Trance 1 may be required by the investment company at short notice - as the transaction must be completed before the trade suspension is lifted, so that the capital injection takes place at the latest price of DKK 4.35 per share.

Implementation of Trance 2 and 3 is expected to be completed in 2021.

