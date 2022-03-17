Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Wave Entertainment Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAVE   TH0397A10Z04

WAVE ENTERTAINMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(WAVE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wave Entertainment Public : Information and plan report in resolving "C" sign of WAVE

03/17/2022 | 06:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
17 Mar 2022 17:24:04
Headline
Information and plan report in resolving "C" sign of WAVE
Symbol
WAVE
Source
WAVE
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Wave Entertainment pcl published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 10:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WAVE ENTERTAINMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
06:51aWAVE ENTERTAINMENT PUBLIC : Information and plan report in resolving "C" sign of WAVE
PU
03/07WAVE ENTERTAINMENT PUBLIC : Notification convening date of the Electronic Public Presentat..
PU
02/28WAVE ENTERTAINMENT PUBLIC : C sign posted on WAVE's securities
PU
02/28WAVE ENTERTAINMENT PUBLIC : The determination of date of the 2022 Annual General Meeting o..
PU
02/28Wave Entertainment Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year En..
CI
02/28WAVE ENTERTAINMENT PUBLIC : Notification the exercise of WAVE-W2
PU
02/28WAVE ENTERTAINMENT PUBLIC : Disposal of shares in Jeffer Restaurant Company Limited
PU
02/28Sudarat Supapongtewasakul agreed to acquire Jeffer Restaurant Company Limited from Wave..
CI
2021Wave Entertainment Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarte..
CI
2021Wave Entertainment Public Company Limited Announces Resignation of Apiwat Ngenmune as D..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 286 M 8,56 M 8,56 M
Net income 2021 -693 M -20,7 M -20,7 M
Net Debt 2021 328 M 9,82 M 9,82 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,24x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 613 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,51x
EV / Sales 2021 4,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,4%
Chart WAVE ENTERTAINMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wave Entertainment Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Matthew Kichodhan Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Angkanee Rerksirisuk Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Anchalee Puttapatimok Head-Compliance
Somsak Phayapdacharchai Independent Director
M. L. Nalinee Hastintra Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WAVE ENTERTAINMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-28.44%18
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-17.86%18 260
BOLLORÉ SE-5.94%14 933
VIVENDI SE-1.35%13 495
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-20.12%7 361
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.18.02%4 359