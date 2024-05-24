First clinical evidence for myocyte stem (satellite) cell targeting in DMD: Results from Part A of a Phase 1b/2 study of WVE-N531

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on unlocking the potential of RNA medicines (oligonucleotides), or those targeting ribonucleic acid (RNA), to transform human health. Its RNA medicines platform, PRISMTM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation and deep insights in human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders. Its toolkit of RNA-targeting modalities includes RNA editing, splicing, antisense silencing and RNA interference (RNAi), providing Company with capabilities for designing and sustainably delivering candidates that optimally address disease biology. Its diversified pipeline includes clinical programs in Duchenne muscular dystrophy, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and Huntingtonâs disease, as well as a preclinical program in obesity. These programs include WVE-N531, WVE-006 and WVE-003. It is also building a pipeline of novel A-to-I RNA editing oligonucleotides (AIMers).

