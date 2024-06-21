RestorAATion: The First Clinical
Program Evaluating an RNA Editing
Therapeutic in Humans
Cynthia Caracta, MD
June 20, 2024
Wave is building the leading RNA medicines company, with RNA editing as a core competency
Multi-modal drug discovery and
Differentiated RNA medicines pipeline
development platform
- Therapeutic candidates that optimally address disease biology
- Clinical data updates expected in 2024 from AATD, DMD, HD clinical programs
•
RNA editing, siRNA, splicing, antisense
•
INHBE clinical trial initiation for obesity expected 1Q 2025
•
Best-in-class oligonucleotide chemistry
•
Initiated first-ever clinical trial in RNA editing for AATD
Strategic collaborations
In-house GMP manufacturing
Strong and broad IP
(GSK and Takeda)
Well capitalized with cash runway into 4Q 2025*
Wave's versatile multimodal RNA medicines platform is ideal for capitalizing on new genetic insights in rare and common diseases
Accessing UK Biobank and building proprietary machine learning models to generate unique genetic insights
Wave's A-to-I RNA editing oligonucleotides (AIMers)
Best-in-class, proprietary chemistry yielding superior potency, distribution, durability
Efficient and highly specific recruitment of ADAR enzymes
Uses GalNAc in the liver and free uptake outside liver; avoids LNPs/other complex delivery vehicles
Leveraging ML, AI, large genetic datasets to identify novel insights, targets, target sites
First RNA editing clinical candidate will provide proof-of-mechanism for Wave's other AIMer programs
Proof-of-mechanism data from first-ever RNA editing clinical program (RestorAATion) expected in 2024
WVE-006: A first-in-class investigational RNA editing therapeutic for AATD
AATD may result in lung and liver disease and has limited treatment options
- SERPINA1 Z mutation (E342K) is most common cause of AATD1
- ~200,000 Pi*ZZ patients in US and Europe2
- Augmentation therapy is only treatment option for AATD lung disease and requires weekly IV infusions
- No treatment for AATD liver disease, other than liver transplant
- Average age of diagnosis of AATD lung disease is 46 years3 and average age of adult-onset liver disease is 61 years4
AATD Lung Disease
AATD Liver Disease
•
Emphysema
•
Hepatitis
•
Asthma
•
Fibrosis
•
Bronchitis
•
Cirrhosis
•
Pneumonia
•
HCC
•
Bronchiectasis
•
Liver Failure
Other Complications
- Panniculitis (skin)
- ANCA vasculitis
Patient insights highlight burden of AATD
- It's an invisible disease. It seems like it tricks you - I look healthy and then I tell someone I can't help them grab something 20 feet away. That's the disconnect.
- I used to own a salon and with my lungs going bad so quickly, I had to do away with that…I get short winded…I lay around a lot, I'm sick a lot.
- It makes it harder for us to travel and go do things, because I have to be home once a week for my infusions. It's definitely an inconvenience.
- I now have very high elevated liver enzymes and fatty liver just in the last year. I get a lot of pain on that side. They believe it is related to AATD.
- I have back issues, anytime they do a CAT scan or MRI there is always a notation about fatty liver disease and scarring on my liver. I know it's there. I know there's a problem. It's just part of my everyday.
Engaged patient community to inform clinical development plans
AATD landscape is poised to evolve but most approaches focus on lung or liver disease
Selected Therapeutic Strategies in Development for AATD
Frequency of Lung or Liver Disease of Pi*ZZ Patients at Diagnosis*
- Augmentation therapy (Plasma derived, IV) [Approved]
•
Recombinant Fc-AAT (IV)
Lung Disease
Liver
61%
20%
Disease
• RNAi (subcutaneous)
•
Inhaled AAT (nebulized)
5%
- Neutrophil elastase inhibitors (oral)
Despite being a rare disease, AATD market estimated to grow to ~$3B by 2028
AATD Market Overview
Global AATD Market Value (2021 - 2028)1
• AATD market today is estimated at ~$1.3B
$3B
worldwide1 despite limitations of current
treatment
12%
- Market consists entirely of plasma-derived
CAGR
augmentation therapy for AATD-lung disease
$2B
- Augmentation therapy requires weekly IV and is not
Driven by new therapies
reimbursed in some markets
and higher diagnosis rates
• Market expected to grow to ~$3B by 2028
$1B
- Treatment for AATD-liver disease in development
- Opportunity to improve upon treatments for AATD-lung
disease (efficacy, administration)
$0B
- Potential to increase diagnosis (e.g., for liver disease,
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
through direct-to-consumer genetic testing)
