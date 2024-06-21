Unlocking the Edit-Verse: Combining Machine Learning & Multiple AIMer Applications to Build a High-Impact RNA Editing Pipeline
Kenneth Longo, PhD, VP, Data Science Ginnie Yang, PhD, SVP, Translational Medicine
June 20, 2024
Forward-looking statements
This document contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this document, including statements regarding possible or assumed future results of operations, preclinical and clinical studies, business strategies, research and development plans, collaborations and partnerships, regulatory activities and timing thereof, competitive position, potential growth opportunities, use of proceeds and the effects of competition are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (the "Company") to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward- looking statements in this presentation are only predictions. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those listed under Risk Factors in the Company's Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond the Company's control. The events and circumstances reflected in the Company's forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Moreover, the Company operates in a dynamic industry and economy. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties that the Company may face. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.
2
Building a leading RNA medicines company
Multi-modal drug discovery and
Differentiated RNA medicines pipeline
development platform
- Therapeutic candidates that optimally address disease biology
- Clinical data updates expected in 2024 from AATD, DMD, HD clinical programs
•
RNA editing, siRNA, splicing, antisense
•
INHBE clinical trial initiation for obesity expected 1Q 2025
•
Best-in-class oligonucleotide chemistry
•
Initiated first-ever clinical trial in RNA editing for AATD
Strategic collaborations
In-house GMP manufacturing
Strong and broad IP
(GSK and Takeda)
Well capitalized with cash runway into 4Q 2025*
3
*Cash runway does not include potential future milestones or opt-in payments under GSK and Takeda collaborations AATD: Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, DMD: Duchenne muscular dystrophy, HD: Huntington's disease
Wave has driven foundational advances in nucleic acid chemistry to expand platform technologies and develop next generation of RNA therapeutics
Further information can be found in recent platform publications
Silencing
Splicing
Editing (AIMers)
4
Selected Wave publications: PMC10201370, PMC9092894, PMID 35256816, PMC9177980, PMC9178015, PMC7870851, PMC7804567, PMID 28829437
Wave's PRISMTM platform enables application of best-in-class chemistry across modalities, including RNA editing
O
5'
O B
-X
P
3'O
R 2'
O
O
5' O
B
3'
R
2'
O
Phosphoryl guanidine
- Base
- 2'-Ribose
- Stereochemistry and backbone modification
- Phosphodiester
- Phosphorothioate
- Phosphoryl guanidine
5
PN backbone chemistry was a significant advance in oligonucleotide chemistry; significantly improves potency, distribution and durability
Chemical impact
Biological impact
•
Neutral backbone
•
Differential enzyme recognition
• Reduced number of charges
•
Enhanced potency, durability and
•
Hydrophobic
tissue exposure in mice compared
•
Chiral center
with controls
- Chimeric backbone
- Combo with 2'-modifications
Pharmacological impact
Potential therapeutic impact
•
Nuclease resistance/stability
•
Anticipated improvements across
•
Titrating plasma protein binding
Phosphoryl guanidine
modalities based on preclinical
•
Increased cellular uptake
studies
6
Kandasamy et al., 2022; doi: 10.1093/nar/gkac018
Proprietary and unique chemistry supports efficient editing in vivo with GalNAc-AIMers
Orphan site base, sugar
5'
3'
RNA editing in primary mouse
hepatocytes (GalNAc mediated delivery)
RNA editing in vivo liver (GalNAc
mediated delivery)
%Ugp2 mRNA editing
100
80
60
40
20
0
-20
N3U, Sugar 2'-OMe
N3U, Sugar 2'-H
C, Sugar 2'-H
C, Sugar 2'-OMe
0.001 0.01 0.1 1 10
Concentration (uM)
%Ugp2 mRNA editing
100
80
60
40
20
0
✱✱✱✱
✱✱✱✱
PBS
NTC
C
C
N3U
N3U
Base
2'-H2'-OMe
2'-H
2'-OMe
Sugar
GalNAc-AIMers
7
Left: GalNAc-conjugated AIMers targeting Ugp2 dosed in primary hepatocytes isolated from hADAR1-p110 hemizygous knock-in mice. Data: mean ± SEM. Dashed lines: 95% CI.
Right: 8-week-old transgenic hADAR-p110knock-in mice dosed with PBS (black) or GalNAc-conjugated AIMer subcutaneously (day 0, 2, 4) and evaluated for UGP2 editing on day 7.
NTC: Non-targeting control, targeting ACTB. **** p<0.0001
Combining best-in-class chemistry with novel biology and genetic insights: Opportunities for new high-impact medicines
Best-in-class
Unlocks
validated
new pipeline New biology
chemistry
programs
8
Majority of disease associated mutations are predicted to decrease protein expression
Mutations Leading to
Increased Expression
Mutations Leading to
Decreased Expression
Mutations most commonly require protein
restoration or upregulation
Adapted from Zhou, 2018
Potential disease targets requiring upregulation
Potential disease targets requiring silencing
Diseases in OMIM with gain of function
or loss of function description
Gain of Function (targets for silencing)
23%
(390)
77%
(1,318)
Loss of Function (targets for editing correction /
upregulation, splicing)
9
Wave's AIMers offer multiple applications for restoring protein function
Restore or correct
protein function
- Correct G-to-A driver mutations with AIMers
WVE-006
(GalNAc-AIMer)
AATD
Upregulate expression to increase endogenous protein activity
Attenuated gene expression
mRNA
mRNA Decay
Cascade
Unique RNA motifs
"Dialed up" Gene Expression
Edited mRNA
A single edited base on mRNA
permanently disrupts the motif
Stable mRNA yields increased protein production
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Wave Life Sciences Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2024 02:54:06 UTC.