Unlocking the Edit-Verse: Combining Machine Learning & Multiple AIMer Applications to Build a High-Impact RNA Editing Pipeline

Kenneth Longo, PhD, VP, Data Science Ginnie Yang, PhD, SVP, Translational Medicine

June 20, 2024

Forward-looking statements

This document contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this document, including statements regarding possible or assumed future results of operations, preclinical and clinical studies, business strategies, research and development plans, collaborations and partnerships, regulatory activities and timing thereof, competitive position, potential growth opportunities, use of proceeds and the effects of competition are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (the "Company") to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward- looking statements in this presentation are only predictions. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those listed under Risk Factors in the Company's Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond the Company's control. The events and circumstances reflected in the Company's forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Moreover, the Company operates in a dynamic industry and economy. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties that the Company may face. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Building a leading RNA medicines company

Multi-modal drug discovery and

Differentiated RNA medicines pipeline

development platform

  • Therapeutic candidates that optimally address disease biology
  • Clinical data updates expected in 2024 from AATD, DMD, HD clinical programs

RNA editing, siRNA, splicing, antisense

INHBE clinical trial initiation for obesity expected 1Q 2025

Best-in-class oligonucleotide chemistry

Initiated first-ever clinical trial in RNA editing for AATD

Strategic collaborations

In-house GMP manufacturing

Strong and broad IP

(GSK and Takeda)

Well capitalized with cash runway into 4Q 2025*

Wave has driven foundational advances in nucleic acid chemistry to expand platform technologies and develop next generation of RNA therapeutics

Further information can be found in recent platform publications

Silencing

Splicing

Editing (AIMers)

Wave's PRISMTM platform enables application of best-in-class chemistry across modalities, including RNA editing

O

5'

O B

-X

P

3'O

R 2'

O

O

5' O

B

3'

R

2'

O

Phosphoryl guanidine

  1. Base
  1. 2'-Ribose
  1. Stereochemistry and backbone modification
  1. Phosphodiester
  1. Phosphorothioate
  1. Phosphoryl guanidine

PN backbone chemistry was a significant advance in oligonucleotide chemistry; significantly improves potency, distribution and durability

Chemical impact

Biological impact

Neutral backbone

Differential enzyme recognition

• Reduced number of charges

Enhanced potency, durability and

Hydrophobic

tissue exposure in mice compared

Chiral center

with controls

  • Chimeric backbone
  • Combo with 2'-modifications

Pharmacological impact

Potential therapeutic impact

Nuclease resistance/stability

Anticipated improvements across

Titrating plasma protein binding

Phosphoryl guanidine

modalities based on preclinical

Increased cellular uptake

studies

Proprietary and unique chemistry supports efficient editing in vivo with GalNAc-AIMers

Orphan site base, sugar

5'

3'

RNA editing in primary mouse

hepatocytes (GalNAc mediated delivery)

RNA editing in vivo liver (GalNAc

mediated delivery)

%Ugp2 mRNA editing

100

80

60

40

20

0

-20

N3U, Sugar 2'-OMe

N3U, Sugar 2'-H

C, Sugar 2'-H

C, Sugar 2'-OMe

0.001 0.01 0.1 1 10

Concentration (uM)

%Ugp2 mRNA editing

100

80

60

40

20

0

✱✱✱✱

✱✱✱✱

PBS

NTC

C

C

N3U

N3U

Base

2'-H2'-OMe

2'-H

2'-OMe

Sugar

GalNAc-AIMers

Left: GalNAc-conjugated AIMers targeting Ugp2 dosed in primary hepatocytes isolated from hADAR1-p110 hemizygous knock-in mice. Data: mean ± SEM. Dashed lines: 95% CI.

Right: 8-week-old transgenic hADAR-p110knock-in mice dosed with PBS (black) or GalNAc-conjugated AIMer subcutaneously (day 0, 2, 4) and evaluated for UGP2 editing on day 7.

NTC: Non-targeting control, targeting ACTB. **** p<0.0001

Combining best-in-class chemistry with novel biology and genetic insights: Opportunities for new high-impact medicines

Best-in-class

Unlocks

validated

new pipeline New biology

chemistry

programs

Majority of disease associated mutations are predicted to decrease protein expression

Mutations Leading to

Increased Expression

Mutations Leading to

Decreased Expression

Mutations most commonly require protein

restoration or upregulation

Adapted from Zhou, 2018

Potential disease targets requiring upregulation

Potential disease targets requiring silencing

Diseases in OMIM with gain of function

or loss of function description

Gain of Function (targets for silencing)

23%

(390)

77%

(1,318)

Loss of Function (targets for editing correction /

upregulation, splicing)

Wave's AIMers offer multiple applications for restoring protein function

Restore or correct

protein function

  • Correct G-to-A driver mutations with AIMers

WVE-006

(GalNAc-AIMer)

AATD

Upregulate expression to increase endogenous protein activity

Attenuated gene expression

mRNA

mRNA Decay

Cascade

Unique RNA motifs

"Dialed up" Gene Expression

Edited mRNA

A single edited base on mRNA

permanently disrupts the motif

Stable mRNA yields increased protein production

