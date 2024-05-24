Figure 2. The new siRNA design improves durability of GalNAc-siRNA in mice

We evaluate the impact of a novel chemical design and incorporation of PN variant linkages on the durability, potency, and tissue distribution of siRNAs in mice.

A key feature of PN linkages is that they can be chemically modified, which enables an opportunity to explore PN variants that support altered pharmacological properties. We have previously shown that incorporating some PN variants in siRNAs can support similar knockdown

We previously demonstrated that judicious incorporation of stereopure PN linkages in siRNA backbones increases the potency and durability of knockdown in mouse liver

Using PRISM™, we generate stereopure oligonucleotides consisting of chimeric phosphodiester (PO)/ phosphorothioate (PS)/PN backbone with controlled sequence, chemistry, and stereochemistry (

We compared the activity of unconjugated stereopure siRNAs with either PN linkages or PN variant linkages in the liver, white adipose, and brown adipose tissues in mice.

C57BL/6 mice were administered PBS or 5 mg/kg of Sod1 siRNA (unconjugated) via subcutaneous injection. Indicated tissues were collected at 14 or 28 days post-dose. Taqman qPCR assays used for RNA quantitation; relative fold changes of Sod1 to Hprt mRNA were normalized to % of PBS group. Stats: Data expressed as mean ±SEM, n=5; Three-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni-adjusted post hoc test comparing condition to PBS (represented by dashed line; data not shown) * P < 0.05, **** P < 0.0001, ns nonsignificant.

C57BL/6 mice were administered PBS or a single 100 μg intracerebral ventricular (ICV) injection of siRNA directed against mouse App. The cortex, hippocampus, striatum, and spinal cord CNS tissues were lysed at time points indicated and siRNA antisense strand was quantified by hybridization ELISA.

To further understand how the PN variant siRNA supported durable knockdown in the CNS, we evaluated the presence of siRNA antisense strand in mouse CNS tissues 8 or 16 weeks after a single ICV injection of PBS or PN variant App siRNA.

siRNA. App siRNA was detected across CNS tissues, including the cortex and striatum, from 8 weeks post-injection and siRNAs persisted to 16 weeks post-injection ( Figure 5 ).

Figure 6. Ago2 loading of PN variant siRNA guide strand persists up to 16 weeks in the mouse cortex post single-injection