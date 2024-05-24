(A) GalNAc-conjugatedAIMer-D pattern AIMers targeting Ugp2, with indicated orphan site base (C or N3U) and sugar (X or Y), were dosed for 72 hours in primary hepatocytes isolated from ADAR1-p110 mice, then RNA was extracted, and RNA editing was quantified by Sanger sequencing. AIMers varied by orphan site base (C or N3U) and sugar modification (Sugar X or Sugar Y). Data shown are the mean ± SEM, n=3 for each condition. (B) 8-week-old transgenic human ADAR-p110 mice were dosed with PBS or GalNAc-conjugated oligonucleotide (10mg/kg) subcutaneously on day 0, 2, and 4, and evaluated for Ugp2 editing on day 7. Data shown are the mean ± SEM, n=5/group. Stats: One-way ANOVA followed by Tukey HSD post hoc tests. * P < 0.01; **** P < 0.0001; ns, not significant. NTC: Non-targeting control, targeting ACTB.