  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Wave Life Sciences Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WVE   SG9999014716

WAVE LIFE SCIENCES LTD.

(WVE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/24 04:00:00 pm EDT
1.310 USD   +3.15%
08:31aWave Life Sciences to Present at the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference
GL
05/13SVB Securities Adjusts Price Target on WAVE Life Sciences to $3 From $7, Maintains Market Perform Rating
MT
05/13HC Wainwright Adjusts WAVE Life Sciences' Price Target to $8 from $10, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
News 
Most relevantAll News

Wave Life Sciences to Present at the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference

05/25/2022 | 08:31am EDT
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases, announced today that Paul Bolno, MD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference in New York City on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Wave Life Sciences corporate website at http://ir.wavelifesciences.com. A replay of the presentation will be archived and available at that site for a limited time following the event.

About Wave Life Sciences
Wave Life Sciences (Nasdaq: WVE) is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases. Wave aspires to develop best-in-class medicines across multiple therapeutic modalities using PRISM, the company’s proprietary discovery and drug development platform that enables the precise design, optimization, and production of stereopure oligonucleotides. Driven by a resolute sense of urgency, the Wave team is targeting a broad range of genetically defined diseases so that patients and families may realize a brighter future. To find out more, please visit www.wavelifesciences.com and follow Wave on Twitter @WaveLifeSci.

Investor Contact:
Kate Rausch
617-949-4827
krausch@wavelifesci.com

Media Contact:
Alicia Suter
617-949-4817
asuter@wavelifesci.com


Analyst Recommendations on WAVE LIFE SCIENCES LTD.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13,9 M - -
Net income 2022 -140 M - -
Net cash 2022 148 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,67x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 80,2 M 80,2 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -4,86x
EV / Sales 2023 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 237
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart WAVE LIFE SCIENCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Wave Life Sciences Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAVE LIFE SCIENCES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,31 $
Average target price 8,57 $
Spread / Average Target 554%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul B. Bolno President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kyle Moran Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Christian O. Henry Chairman
Chandra Vargeese Chief Technology Officer
Michael Panzara Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WAVE LIFE SCIENCES LTD.-58.28%80
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-11.38%80 715
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.8.63%73 916
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS22.26%68 665
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-22.20%40 017
BIONTECH SE-40.07%37 546