Wave Life Sciences to Webcast Conference Call of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 9, 2020

10/26/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases, announced today that management will host a live webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Monday, November 9, 2020, to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results and provide a business update.

The webcast of the conference call may be accessed by visiting the “Events” section in the Investor Relations page of the Wave Life Sciences website at http://ir.wavelifesciences.com. The live teleconference may be accessed by dialing (866) 220-8068 (domestic) or (470) 495-9153 (international) and entering conference ID: 3563968. Following the conference call, an archived version of the call will be available on the website.

About Wave Life Sciences
Wave Life Sciences (Nasdaq: WVE) is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases. Wave aspires to develop best-in-class medicines across multiple therapeutic modalities using PRISM, the company’s proprietary discovery and drug development platform that enables the precise design, optimization and production of stereopure oligonucleotides. Driven by a resolute sense of urgency, the Wave team is targeting a broad range of genetically defined diseases so that patients and families may realize a brighter future. To find out more, please visit www.wavelifesciences.com and follow Wave on Twitter @WaveLifeSci.

Investor Contacts:
Kate Rausch
617-949-4827
krausch@wavelifesci.com

Graham Morrell
781-686-9600
gmorrell@wavelifesci.com

Media Contact:
Alicia Suter
617-949-4817
asuter@wavelifesci.com

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 30,3 M - -
Net income 2020 -142 M - -
Net cash 2020 104 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,05x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 358 M 358 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,38x
EV / Sales 2021 3,01x
Nbr of Employees 301
Free-Float 85,7%
Chart WAVE LIFE SCIENCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Wave Life Sciences Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAVE LIFE SCIENCES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 16,50 $
Last Close Price 7,99 $
Spread / Highest target 238%
Spread / Average Target 107%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul B. Bolno President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christian O. Henry Chairman
Kyle Moran Senior Vice President-Finance & Operations
David Gaiero Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Chandra Vargeese Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAVE LIFE SCIENCES LTD.-0.31%358
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-6.45%76 214
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS54.42%61 014
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-3.37%55 110
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.59.09%37 775
BEIGENE, LTD.80.38%27 097
