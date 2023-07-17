iaic20230714_8k.htm
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 11, 2023
WAVEDANCER, INC
Item 3.01.
Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard
As disclosed in our 8-K filing dated June 8, 2023, on June 2, 2023 WaveDancer, Inc. (the "Company") was notified by The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") that it was out of compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements because as of March 31, 2023, our reported stockholders' equity of $2,371,318 was below the minimum requirement of $2,500,000. Under Nasdaq rules, the Company had 45 days, or until July 10, 2023, to submit a plan to regain compliance. In our June 8, 2023 Form 8-K, the Company disclosed its intention to timely request a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel") to present its plan for regaining compliance with the required minimum stockholders' equity, the minimum bid price requirement, and all other applicable listing requirements. The minimum bid price was the subject of an earlier delisting notice that the Company had received for the failure to maintain a $1.00 minimum bid price.
In order to regain compliance as to the earlier delisting notice, the Company filed a notice to appeal the delisting. Compliance would not only require maintaining the minimum bid price of $1.00, which the Company intends to achieve through a reverse split, but also meeting the minimum requirement of $2,500,000 of stockholders' equity.
On July 11, 2023, the Company was notified by Nasdaq that it had not submitted a plan of compliance related specifically to the minimum stockholders' equity requirement and, accordingly, the minimum stockholders' equity non-compliance serves as an additional basis for delisting the Company's securities from The Nasdaq Stock Market.
Nasdaq further notified the Company that the Panel will consider the stockholders' equity matter in rendering a determination regarding the Company's continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.
WaveDancer, Inc.
Date: July 17, 2023
/s/ Timothy G. Hannon
Timothy G. Hannon
Chief Financial Officer
