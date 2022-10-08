Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Waves Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAVES   PK0030801010

WAVES CORPORATION LIMITED

(WAVES)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-06
11.53 PKR   -1.45%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

French government favours raising taxes on private jets -minister

10/08/2022 | 03:30am EDT
Weekly cabinet meeting after a government reshuffle at the Elysee Palace in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government is in favour of raising taxes for private jets next year by aligning the taxation of aviation fuels with that of fuels used by cars, environment minister Christophe Bechu said on Saturday.

"The government supports this amendment," Bechu told franceinfo radio after some lawmakers from President Emmanuel Macron's bloc filed an amendment to the 2023 tax bill.

Imposing tougher laws on private jet emissions has become a political issue in France since this summer, when wildfires which scientists said were likely linked to climate change raged throughout the country amid serious heat waves.

Several Twitter accounts tracking French billionaires' private jet flights have emerged, causing a public outcry over emissions by the wealthy while ordinary people are being asked to make energy savings.

While members of France's main opposition bloc on the left had called for an outright ban, the government had said it was in favour of adjusting regulation.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 10 439 M 47,2 M 47,2 M
Net income 2021 319 M 1,44 M 1,44 M
Net Debt 2021 7 370 M 33,3 M 33,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 245 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 51,7%
Chart WAVES CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Waves Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAVES CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Haroon Ahmad Khan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Arslan Shahid Butt Chief Financial Officer
Muhammad Adnan Afaq Chairman
Shoaib Dastgir Independent Director
Muhammad Zafar Hussain Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WAVES CORPORATION LIMITED-26.04%15
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-33.19%47 542
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-17.13%30 822
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION-31.53%7 259
NEWELL BRANDS INC.-36.08%5 774
REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC.-16.37%5 511