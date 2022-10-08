Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Waves Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAVES   PK0030801010

WAVES CORPORATION LIMITED

(WAVES)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-06
11.53 PKR   -1.45%
Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank clash

10/08/2022 | 05:36am EDT
Funeral of Palestinian teen killed by Israeli forces, in the West Bank

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Israeli forces killed two Palestinians on Saturday in clashes that erupted during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health officials said, the latest incident in recent months around the flashpoint city of Jenin.

The Israeli military said that security forces on an operation to arrest a wanted gunman from of the Islamic Jihad militant group, came under Palestinian fire.

"Dozens of Palestinians threw explosives and Molotov cocktails at the forces and fired at them. The forces fired at armed suspects. Hits were identified," the military said on Twitter.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said two Palestinians were killed and 11 were wounded. There was no immediate comment from the Palestinian Authority (PA).

The latest in a near-daily series of incidents around Jenin, a militant stronghold, underlined once more the volatile security climate in the West Bank as Israel heads towards elections on Nov. 1.

"The more the occupation perpetrates its crimes, the tougher the resistance will be," Islamic Jihad said in a statement.

More than 70 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since the Israel launched its Operation Breakwater against militants on March 31 in response to a string of fatal Palestinian street attacks in Israel. The toll includes militants and civilians.

The surge in violence in the West Bank, where Palestinians have limited self-rule, has been one of the worst such waves there in years.

U.S.-brokered peace talks aimed at establishing a Palestinian state in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, collapsed in 2014 and show no sign of revival.

Israeli security officials have called on the PA to do more to rein in violence by gunmen.

However the PA, increasingly unpopular among many in the West Bank, says its ability to exert its rule has been systematically undermined by Israel's incursions.

(Reporting by Ali Sawafta in Ramallah, Nidal al-Mughrabi in Gaza and Maayan Lubell in Jerusalem, editing by Ros Russell)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 10 439 M 47,2 M 47,2 M
Net income 2021 319 M 1,44 M 1,44 M
Net Debt 2021 7 370 M 33,3 M 33,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 245 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 51,7%
Chart WAVES CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Waves Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAVES CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Haroon Ahmad Khan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Arslan Shahid Butt Chief Financial Officer
Muhammad Adnan Afaq Chairman
Shoaib Dastgir Independent Director
Muhammad Zafar Hussain Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WAVES CORPORATION LIMITED-26.04%15
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-33.19%47 542
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-17.13%30 822
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION-31.53%7 259
NEWELL BRANDS INC.-36.08%5 774
REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC.-16.37%5 511