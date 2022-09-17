Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Waves Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAVES   PK0030801010

WAVES CORPORATION LIMITED

(WAVES)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-15
11.63 PKR   -1.86%
09/16Brazil central bank set to keep rates at cycle high of 13.75% next week - Reuters poll
RE
09/16WAVES : Ransmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended
PU
09/15Humana raises adjusted EPS forecast as medical costs stay subdued
RE
Japan warns powerful typhoon to hit southern region on Sunday

09/17/2022 | 12:23am EDT
TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japan Meteorological Agency warned on Saturday of a large and powerful typhoon expected to reach landfall in the southern island of Kyushu on Sunday.

The agency said it may issue a "special warning" for Kagoshima prefecture and the northern part of Kyushu, Japan's southernmost main island, with the possibility of high waves and heavy rains in the regions.

Typhoon Nanmadol, the 14th of the season, was near Japan's southern Minami-Daito Island heading northwest at 20 km (12 miles) per hour on Saturday afternoon. The storm is forecast to curve east and pass over Tokyo on Tuesday before moving out to sea by Wednesday.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift in Tokyo; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 8 525 M - -
Net income 2020 127 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 021 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 41,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 273 M 13,8 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,15x
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 2 461
Free-Float 51,7%
Chart WAVES CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Waves Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAVES CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Haroon Ahmad Khan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Arslan Shahid Butt Chief Financial Officer
Muhammad Adnan Afaq Chairman
Shoaib Dastgir Independent Director
Muhammad Zafar Hussain Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WAVES CORPORATION LIMITED-25.40%14
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-25.32%55 254
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-12.81%33 352
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION-27.58%7 678
NEWELL BRANDS INC.-25.37%6 915
REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC.-11.47%5 811