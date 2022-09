King Charles pledged on Saturday to follow the example of his late mother as he was officially proclaimed Britain's new monarch in a historic ceremony featuring centuries-old tradition and the pageantry of trumpets sounding amid gold brocade.

The council - formed of Privy Counsellors whose centuries-old role has been to advise the monarch - included his son and heir William, wife Camilla and Britain's new prime minister Liz Truss, who signed the proclamation of his accession.