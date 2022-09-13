Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Waves Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAVES   PK0030801010

WAVES CORPORATION LIMITED

(WAVES)
  Report
2022-09-12
11.90 PKR   -0.25%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moldova says EU candidacy draws medium-term investor interest

09/13/2022 | 01:00pm EDT
BUCHAREST, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Moldova's status as a European Union candidate is drawing interest from foreign investors for the medium term, even as the war in neighbouring Ukraine means their immediate plans are uncertain, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said on Tuesday.

European leaders accepted Moldova as a candidate to join the bloc in June alongside its neighbour Ukraine, a rare step towards enlargement triggered by Russia's invasion, even though it will be years before their membership could start.

The small country of 2.6 million sandwiched between Ukraine and EU state Romania has seen its economy hit by soaring energy prices and the fallout of the war, including the need to support tens of thousands of refugees.

"Even though we are passing through quite uncertain times that are due to the unjust war in Ukraine and the economic and social consequences of the war, we are seeing an interest, an optimism for the medium term," Gavrilita told Reuters in an interview in the Romanian capital Bucharest.

Gavrilita was attending a conference to promote the listing of Moldovan companies on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, beginning with Moldova Agroindbank (Maib) which plans an IPO next year.

"So we are seeing interest from investors, some will be waiting for the situation with the war in Ukraine to clear before they will come, some will perhaps decide to invest earlier."

Gavrilita said the government expects moderate economic growth of around 1.5% next year.

The country has slashed its growth estimate to zero for this year, hurt by record high inflation at 34.3% and interest rates at 21.5%, which has raised concerns that support for further European integration could dim among disgruntled Moldovans.

"A lot of people, when ... they cannot afford to pay for utilities and food, there are risks of discontent," Gavrilita said. "This is why we need to work hard and make sure that we support the most vulnerable."

She said the government aims to reduce gas consumption by 15% this winter. The capital Chisinau has switched to heating oil from gas and was providing wood and coal to the most vulnerable. It was also in talks with Romania and other states for a gas deal at a discount, Gavrilita said.

She also said the government will likely extend a state of emergency further once it expires in early October.

"Unfortunately we are still seeing the same factors that led to the declaration of the emergency situation in the first place," she said.

"We are seeing continuous fighting in Ukraine. If there will be disruptions in the provision of heat and electricity we may see other waves of refugees, we are seeing disruption in supply chains and ... risks for the energy supply." (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by William Maclean)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 8 525 M - -
Net income 2020 127 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 021 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 41,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 349 M 14,4 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,15x
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 2 461
Free-Float 51,7%
Chart WAVES CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Waves Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAVES CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Haroon Ahmad Khan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Arslan Shahid Butt Chief Financial Officer
Muhammad Adnan Afaq Chairman
Shoaib Dastgir Independent Director
Muhammad Zafar Hussain Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WAVES CORPORATION LIMITED-23.67%15
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-23.47%54 920
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-11.34%33 206
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION-23.35%8 233
NEWELL BRANDS INC.-16.76%7 519
REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC.-8.73%6 015