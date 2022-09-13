Moldova says EU candidacy draws medium-term investor interest

BUCHAREST, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Moldova's status as a
European Union candidate is drawing interest from foreign
investors for the medium term, even as the war in neighbouring
Ukraine means their immediate plans are uncertain, Prime
Minister Natalia Gavrilita said on Tuesday.
European leaders accepted Moldova as a candidate to join the
bloc in June alongside its neighbour Ukraine, a rare step
towards enlargement triggered by Russia's invasion, even though
it will be years before their membership could start.
The small country of 2.6 million sandwiched between Ukraine
and EU state Romania has seen its economy hit by soaring energy
prices and the fallout of the war, including the need to support
tens of thousands of refugees.
"Even though we are passing through quite uncertain times
that are due to the unjust war in Ukraine and the economic and
social consequences of the war, we are seeing an interest, an
optimism for the medium term," Gavrilita told Reuters in an
interview in the Romanian capital Bucharest.
Gavrilita was attending a conference to promote the listing
of Moldovan companies on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, beginning
with Moldova Agroindbank (Maib) which plans an IPO next year.
"So we are seeing interest from investors, some will be
waiting for the situation with the war in Ukraine to clear
before they will come, some will perhaps decide to invest
earlier."
Gavrilita said the government expects moderate economic
growth of around 1.5% next year.
The country has slashed its growth estimate to zero for this
year, hurt by record high inflation at 34.3% and interest rates
at 21.5%, which has raised concerns that support for further
European integration could dim among disgruntled Moldovans.
"A lot of people, when ... they cannot afford to pay for
utilities and food, there are risks of discontent," Gavrilita
said. "This is why we need to work hard and make sure that we
support the most vulnerable."
She said the government aims to reduce gas consumption by
15% this winter. The capital Chisinau has switched to heating
oil from gas and was providing wood and coal to the most
vulnerable. It was also in talks with Romania and other states
for a gas deal at a discount, Gavrilita said.
She also said the government will likely extend a state of
emergency further once it expires in early October.
"Unfortunately we are still seeing the same factors that led
to the declaration of the emergency situation in the first
place," she said.
"We are seeing continuous fighting in Ukraine. If there will
be disruptions in the provision of heat and electricity we may
see other waves of refugees, we are seeing disruption in supply
chains and ... risks for the energy supply."
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by William Maclean)