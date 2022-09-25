Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Waves Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAVES   PK0030801010

WAVES CORPORATION LIMITED

(WAVES)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-22
11.17 PKR   +0.18%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
Summary

Philippines evacuates coastal communities as Typhoon Noru nears

09/25/2022 | 05:05am EDT
*

Noru's landfall expected late on Sunday

*

Heavy rain, strong winds on east coast

*

Ferry services, flights cancelled

MANILA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - A typhoon gained strength as it approached the Philippines on Sunday, forcing thousands of people from their homes in coastal communities on the main island of Luzon and the cancellation of dozens of flights.

Typhoon Noru strengthened with maximum sustained winds of 195 kph (121 mph) and gusts of up to 240 kph (149 mph), the state weather bureau said in an advisory hours before the storm was expected to make landfall.

"Coconut trees are swaying while banana plants have been brought down," Angelique Bosque, the mayor of the Polillo Islands, told DZRH radio station.

The storm was likely to make a direct hit on the small islands just east of Luzon.

Waves whipped up by the category 3 typhoon were battering the islands' main port and low-lying areas were flooded, Bosque said.

The Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,600 islands, sees an average of 20 tropical storms a year. In 2013, Typhoon Haiyan, one of the most powerful tropical cyclones ever recorded, killed 6,300 people.

On Sunday, authorities began evacuating thousands of people from coastal areas on Luzon, where the capital, Manila, is located.

The mayor of Dingalan town, also on Luzon, told DZMM radio station communication lines were severed and the power was out in some communities.

President Ferdinand Marcos was in communication with cabinet members involved in preparations for the storm, the presidential palace said.

Noru will bring heavy to torrential rains over the capital region and nearby provinces as it moves westward over rice-producing provinces. It is likely to emerge over the South China Sea by late Sunday or early Monday.

Numerous ferry services were suspended and airlines cancelled 30 domestic and international flights to and from Manila, authorities said. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by William Mallard, Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 10 439 M 43,6 M 43,6 M
Net income 2021 319 M 1,33 M 1,33 M
Net Debt 2021 6 390 M 26,7 M 26,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 143 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 2 461
Free-Float 51,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Haroon Ahmad Khan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Arslan Shahid Butt Chief Financial Officer
Muhammad Adnan Afaq Chairman
Shoaib Dastgir Independent Director
Muhammad Zafar Hussain Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WAVES CORPORATION LIMITED-28.35%13
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-30.44%49 408
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-18.03%29 897
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION-35.53%6 835
NEWELL BRANDS INC.-33.01%6 051
REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC.-12.26%5 782