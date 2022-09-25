Philippines evacuates coastal communities as Typhoon Noru nears

*
Noru's landfall expected late on Sunday
*
Heavy rain, strong winds on east coast
*
Ferry services, flights cancelled
MANILA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - A typhoon gained strength as
it approached the Philippines on Sunday, forcing thousands of
people from their homes in coastal communities on the main
island of Luzon and the cancellation of dozens of flights.
Typhoon Noru strengthened with maximum sustained winds of
195 kph (121 mph) and gusts of up to 240 kph (149 mph), the
state weather bureau said in an advisory hours before the storm
was expected to make landfall.
"Coconut trees are swaying while banana plants have been
brought down," Angelique Bosque, the mayor of the Polillo
Islands, told DZRH radio station.
The storm was likely to make a direct hit on the small
islands just east of Luzon.
Waves whipped up by the category 3 typhoon were battering
the islands' main port and low-lying areas were flooded, Bosque
said.
The Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,600 islands,
sees an average of 20 tropical storms a year. In 2013, Typhoon
Haiyan, one of the most powerful tropical cyclones ever
recorded, killed 6,300 people.
On Sunday, authorities began evacuating thousands of people
from coastal areas on Luzon, where the capital, Manila, is
located.
The mayor of Dingalan town, also on Luzon, told DZMM radio
station communication lines were severed and the power was out
in some communities.
President Ferdinand Marcos was in communication with
cabinet members involved in preparations for the storm, the
presidential palace said.
Noru will bring heavy to torrential rains over the capital
region and nearby provinces as it moves westward over
rice-producing provinces. It is likely to emerge over the South
China Sea by late Sunday or early Monday.
Numerous ferry services were suspended and airlines
cancelled 30 domestic and international flights to and from
Manila, authorities said.
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by William Mallard,
Robert Birsel)