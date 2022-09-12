Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Waves Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAVES   PK0030801010

WAVES CORPORATION LIMITED

(WAVES)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-11
11.93 PKR   -0.83%
09/12Typhoon Muifa intensifies, expected to make landfall in eastern China
RE
09/10King Charles waves on return to Buckingham Palace
RE
09/09Consumer Spending Grows in August as Elevated Utility, Childcare Costs Offset Positives, BofA Data Shows
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Typhoon Muifa intensifies, expected to make landfall in eastern China

09/12/2022 | 11:54pm EDT
BEIJING (Reuters) - Muifa has intensified into a strong typhoon and is expected to strengthen as it moves through the East China Sea, making landfall on Wednesday in the coastal areas of Zhejiang province, the Chinese national weather forecaster warned on Tuesday.

The Central Meteorological Administration (CMA), which issued an "orange" warning, said Muifa's centre was around 490 km (304.5 miles) southeast of Xiangshan city in Zhejiang province. Weather forecasters issued warnings for gale force winds along affected areas.

China has a four-tier, colour-coded weather-warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

The typhoon, China's twelfth of the year, will continue to move in a northwest direction after making landfall, and then gradually weaken, CMA said.

State television reported the likelihood of big waves in the southern part of the East China Sea and treacherous sea conditions in Zhejiang and Fujian coastal waters due to Muifa.

(Reporting by Bernard Orr and Liz Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 8 525 M - -
Net income 2020 127 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 021 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 41,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 357 M 14,6 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,15x
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 2 461
Free-Float 51,7%
Chart WAVES CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Waves Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAVES CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Haroon Ahmad Khan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Arslan Shahid Butt Chief Financial Officer
Muhammad Adnan Afaq Chairman
Shoaib Dastgir Independent Director
Muhammad Zafar Hussain Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WAVES CORPORATION LIMITED-23.48%15
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-24.89%54 911
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-11.34%33 195
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION-23.35%8 126
NEWELL BRANDS INC.-16.76%7 511
REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC.-8.73%5 950