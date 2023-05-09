Advanced search
    WAVES   PK0030801010

WAVES CORPORATION LIMITED

(WAVES)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-07
7.290 PKR   -5.57%
Waves : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 31 December 2022
PU
02/10Waves Corporation Limited Appoints Hamza Ahmad Khan as Director
CI
2022Waves Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Waves : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 31 December 2022

05/09/2023 | 06:38am EDT
WAVES

Annual Report 2022

Waves Corporation Limited

Table of Contents

1.

CORPORATE INFORMATION

02

2.

CHAIRMAN'S REVIEW

04

3.

DIRECTORS REPORT TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

05

4.

CORPORATE VALUE STATEMENTS

18

5.

HISTORY OF WAVES CORPORATION LIMITED

23

6.

INDEPENDENT REVIEW REPORT OF AUDITORS

25

7.

STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE STATEMENT

27

8.

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

35

9.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

42

a. Consolidated Accounts 2022

b. Standalone Accounts 2022

1

CORPORATION INFORMATION

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

1.

Mr. Muhammad Zafar Hussain

Chairman/Independent Director

2.

Mr. Tajammal Hussain Bokharee

Independent Director

3.

Mr. Khalid Azeem

Non-Executive Director

4.

Mr. Moazzam Ahmad Khan

Non-Executive Director

5.

Mrs. Nighat Haroon Khan

Non-Executive Director

6.

Mr. Hamza Ahmad Khan

Executive Director

7.

Mr. Haroon Ahmad Khan

Chief Executive Officer

AUDIT COMMITTEE

1.

Mr. Tajammal Hussain Bokharee

Chairman/Independent Director

2.

Mr. Moazzam Ahmad Khan

Member/Non-Executive Director

3.

Mrs. Nighat Haroon Khan

Member/Non-Executive Director

4.

Mr. Ahmad Bilal Zulfiqar

Secretary

HR & REMUNERATION COMMTTEE

1.

Mr. Muhammad Zafar Hussain

Chairman/Independent Director

2.

Mr. Khalid Azeem

Member/Non-Executive Director

3.

Mr. Moazzam Ahmad Khan

Member/Non-Executive Director

4.

Mr. Haroon Ahmad Khan

Member/ Executive Director

5.

Mr. Ahmad Bilal Zulfiqar

Secretary

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

COMPANY SECRETARY

Mr. Arslan Shahid Butt

Mr. Ahmad Bilal Zulfiqar

HEAD OF INTERNAL AUDITOR

LEGAL ADVISOR

Mr. Usman Khalid

Law Wings Advocates & Solicitors

EXTERNAL AUDITORS

SHARE REGISTRAR

RSM Avais Hyder Liaquat Nauman

Corplink (Private) Limited

Chartered Accountants

RESISTERED OFFICE/PLANT

COMPANY REGISTRATION NO.

Factory: 9-KM Multan Road, Lahore

CUIN 0001286

PH. No. 042-35415421-5,35421502-4

Email: cs@waves.net.pk

UAN: 042-111-31-32-33

Website: www.waves.net.pk

2

BANKERS

Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited

National Bank of Pakistan

Askari Bank Limited

Pak Brunei Investment Company Limited

Bank Al Falah Limited

Pak Libya Holding Company Limited

Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Limited

Pak Oman Investment Company Limited

Faysal Bank Limited

Samba Bank Limited

First Prudential Modaraba

Silkbank Limited

Habib Bank Limited

Sindh Bank Limited

Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited

The Bank of Khyber

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China

The Bank of Punjab

Contact Information:

Registered Office:

042-35415421-5,042-35421502-4

Email:

cs@waves.net.pk

Web Site:

www.waves.net.pk

3

Waves Corporation Limited

Chairman's Review

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Waves Corporation Limited (WAVES or the Company), Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2022 (Consolidated and Standalone) is presented to our stakeholders.

We extend our appreciation to our partners, bankers, shareholders, strategic alliances, human capital and other stakeholders in our business who have shown continued trust in our Company. WAVES has a well-diversified and experienced Board members that have core competencies, knowledge, skills and experience relevant to the Company's businesses, that follows best practices relating to corporate governance and other related regulatory requirements. The Board held meetings during the year to review and approve periodic financial statements, annual business plan, demerger of home appliances business and other matters requiring Board attention. The committees also held regular sessions to perform their duties assigned under their respective terms of references by the Board. The detail of these meetings is stated in this Annual Report. The performance of the outgoing and incoming Board members has been commendable and together we steered the Company towards another year of success and good governance, despite the challenging post-pandemic economic environment.

The global Russia-Ukraine conflict that has substantially impacted economies in terms of high interest rates, energy prices, inflation etc., across the world including Pakistan. However, despite of these challenges, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary Waves Marketplace Limited (WML), formerly Electronic Marketing Company Limited has continued showing growth. The revenues of home appliances business undertaken by the Company's subsidiary Waves Home Appliances Limited (WHALE), showed slight dip as compared to previous year as the whole appliances industry was under pressure due to restrictions on import of its raw materials. However, WHALE was able to position itself to substantially rely on the local manufactured material vis-à-vis its competitors thus reducing production risks. Shifting to local raw material paved the way for growth of the local industry with new employment opportunities and reducing reliance on foreign exchange reserves. The Company' real estate development plans has been updated to include substantial commercial portion, which results in increased revenues and bottom line. Accordingly, the new timeline of soft launch fits well with the shifting of appliances operations to the new factory premises.

Over the years, WAVES leadership has strived to adapt a transparent and conducive business environment, by demonstrating respect and fairness in all our efforts. As we reflect, it is commendable the swiftness with which WAVES has adapted to the macro and micro economic challenges during the year 2022. We expect this trend to continue in the years to come. We would like to conclude by extending our gratitude and thanks to the Directors for their energy, knowledge, advice, and earnest contributions towards the advancement of the Company to achieve new heights in a socially responsible and ethical manner.

-Sd-

Chairman

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd. published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 10:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
