Waves : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 31 December 2022

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Waves Corporation Limited (WAVES or the Company), Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2022 (Consolidated and Standalone) is presented to our stakeholders.

We extend our appreciation to our partners, bankers, shareholders, strategic alliances, human capital and other stakeholders in our business who have shown continued trust in our Company. WAVES has a well-diversified and experienced Board members that have core competencies, knowledge, skills and experience relevant to the Company's businesses, that follows best practices relating to corporate governance and other related regulatory requirements. The Board held meetings during the year to review and approve periodic financial statements, annual business plan, demerger of home appliances business and other matters requiring Board attention. The committees also held regular sessions to perform their duties assigned under their respective terms of references by the Board. The detail of these meetings is stated in this Annual Report. The performance of the outgoing and incoming Board members has been commendable and together we steered the Company towards another year of success and good governance, despite the challenging post-pandemic economic environment.

The global Russia-Ukraine conflict that has substantially impacted economies in terms of high interest rates, energy prices, inflation etc., across the world including Pakistan. However, despite of these challenges, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary Waves Marketplace Limited (WML), formerly Electronic Marketing Company Limited has continued showing growth. The revenues of home appliances business undertaken by the Company's subsidiary Waves Home Appliances Limited (WHALE), showed slight dip as compared to previous year as the whole appliances industry was under pressure due to restrictions on import of its raw materials. However, WHALE was able to position itself to substantially rely on the local manufactured material vis-à-vis its competitors thus reducing production risks. Shifting to local raw material paved the way for growth of the local industry with new employment opportunities and reducing reliance on foreign exchange reserves. The Company' real estate development plans has been updated to include substantial commercial portion, which results in increased revenues and bottom line. Accordingly, the new timeline of soft launch fits well with the shifting of appliances operations to the new factory premises.

Over the years, WAVES leadership has strived to adapt a transparent and conducive business environment, by demonstrating respect and fairness in all our efforts. As we reflect, it is commendable the swiftness with which WAVES has adapted to the macro and micro economic challenges during the year 2022. We expect this trend to continue in the years to come. We would like to conclude by extending our gratitude and thanks to the Directors for their energy, knowledge, advice, and earnest contributions towards the advancement of the Company to achieve new heights in a socially responsible and ethical manner.

