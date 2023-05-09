Waves Homes Appliance : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 31 December 2022

* New Board and Committees appointed on 02 August 2022
2. CHAIRMAN REVIEW
2.1 Message from Chairman
We are pleased to present Annual Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 on behalf of the Board of Directors of Waves Home Appliances Limited (WHALE or the Company). These Audited Financial Statements are presented after change of year end from 30th June to 31st December as approved by the honorable Lahore High Court, Lahore (the Court) pursuant to the sanction of Scheme of Arrangement (the Scheme) by and between the Company and Waves Corporation Limited, formerly Waves Singer Pakistan Limited (WAVES). The Scheme was sanctioned by the honorable Court on 27 May 2022 and order was received on 22 June 2022. Through the Scheme the home appliances business of WAVES was acquired by the Company and resultantly became a subsidiary of WAVES. Subsequent to the Court Order, the previous Board of Directors of the Company resigned and new Board effectively took charge on 02 August 2022. Similarly, the previous members of the Committees resigned and new members took up the charge on 02 August 2022. The comparative results mainly reflect for 4 months period from the effective date of Scheme.
We extend our gratitude to our partners, bankers, strategic alliances, human capital and stakeholders in our business who have shown continued trust in the Company. The new Board is having well-diversified and experienced members with core competencies, knowledge and skills relevant to the Company's business. WHALE follows the best practices relating to corporate governance and other related regulatory requirements. The Board held meetings during the period to review and approve periodic financial statements, annual business plan, acquisition of home appliances business from WAVES and other matters requiring Board attention. The Committees also were held on regular sessions to perform their duties assigned under their respective terms of references by the Board. The performance of the outgoing and incoming Board/Committee members has been commendable and together we steered the Company towards its goal and good governance, despite the challenging pandemic and economic environment.
Over the years, WAVES brand leadership has strived to adapt a transparent and conducive business environment, by demonstrating respect and fairness in all our efforts and the adaptability of WAVES brand to face the macro-economic challenges during the year 2022. We expect this drift to continue in the coming years.
We would like to conclude by extending our gratitude and thanks to the Directors for their energy, knowledge, advice, and earnest contributions towards the advancement of the Company to achieve new heights in a socially responsible and ethical manner.
-Sd- Chairman
3. DIRECTORS' REPORT
3.1 Operating Results
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Waves Home Appliances Limited (WAVES or the Company), we are obliged to submit the Directors' report and audited financial statements of your Company for the year ended 31 December 2022, together with the Auditors' report thereon. The financial highlights for the six months period are presented as hereunder:
Gross Sales
Gross Profit
Admin, Marketing, selling and distribution Expenses
Other Expenses
Other Income
Operating Profit
Finance Costs (net)
Profit/(Loss) before taxation
Taxation
Profit/(Loss) for the period
Earnings Per Share
01 Jan 2022
01 July 2021
To
To
31 Dec 2022
31 Dec 2021*
12-Months
06-Months
Rs. in '000
Rs. in '000
8,956,449
2,425,840
1,454,318
501,633
(980,633)
(268,599)
(256,199)
(100,671)
45,744
134,743
519,429
267,106
(381,647)
(174,965)
137,782
92,141
(88,909)
(55,645)
48,873
36,946
0.180.20
Includes 04 months of operations from 01 September 2021 to 31 December 2021, pursuant to the implementation of the Scheme.
Based on the financial results in view of the tough current economic conditions the Board of Directors do not recommend any pay-out to the shareholders of the Company.
