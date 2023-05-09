Waves Homes Appliance : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 31 December 2022

Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Pakistan
  The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  Waves Homes Appliance Limited
  News
  Summary
    WHALE   PK0068401014

WAVES HOMES APPLIANCE LIMITED

(WHALE)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-07
5.210 PKR   -5.62%
06:38aWaves Homes Appliance : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 31 December 2022
PU
2022Waves Homes Appliance : Cbs
PU
2022Waves Homes Appliance : Transmission of Half Year Report for the Period Ended 30-06-2022
PU
WAVES HOME APPLIANCES LIMITED

ANNUAL REPORT 2022

Waves Home Appliances Limited (WHALE)

Table of Contents

1.

CORPORATION INFORMATION

3

2.

CHAIRMAN REVIEW

4

2.1

Message from Chairman

4

3.

DIRECTORS' REPORT

5

3.1

Operating Results

5

3.2

Financial Analysis

6

3.3

Overview

6

3.4

Company's Future Outlook / Forward Looking Statements

8

3.5

Risks, Uncertainties and Mitigations

10

3.6

Environment, Health & Safety (EHS)

9

3.7

Corporate Social Responsibilities

10

3.8

Investment in Human Capital

10

3.9

Adequacy of Internal Control

10

3.10

Best Practices of Corporate Governance

11

3.11

External Auditors

13

3.12

Acknowledgements

14

4.

CORPORATE VALUE STATEMENTS

15

4.1

Corporate Values

15

4.2

Corporate Objectives & Strategies

20

5.

HISTORY OF WAVES HOME APPLIANCES LIMITED

21

5.1

Brief History and Holding Company

21

6.

PRODUCT, QUALITY MANAGEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION

24

6.1

Products

24

6.2

Quality Management

25

6.3

Geographical Presence & Distribution

25

7.

OTHER INFORMATION

26

7.1

Pattern of Shareholding

26

8.

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR REVIEW REPORT

30

9.

STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE

32

10.

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

35

11.

ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

43

2

Waves Home Appliances Limited (WHALE)

1.

CORPORATION INFORMATION

BOARD OF DIRECTORS*

1.

Mr. Muhammad Zafar Hussain

Chairman/Independent Director

2.

Mr. Tajammal Hussain Bukharee

Independent Director

3.

Mr. Haroon Ahmad Khan

Chief Executive Officer

4.

Mrs. Nighat Haroon Khan

Non-Executive Director

5.

Mr. Moazzam Ahmad Khan

Non-Executive Director

6.

Mr. Hamza Ahmad Khan

Non-Executive Director

7.

Mr. Khalid Azim

Executive Director

AUDIT COMMITTEE*

1.

Mr. Tajammal Hussain Bukharee

Chairman/Independent Director

2.

Mr. Moazzam Ahmad Khan

Non-Executive Director

3.

Mrs. Hamza Ahmad Khan

Non-Executive Director

4.

Mr. Khurram Zahoor

Secretary

HR & REMUNERATION COMMTTEE*

1.

Mr. Muhammad Zafar Hussain

Chairman/Independent Director

4.

Mr. Haroon Ahmad Khan

Executive Director

3.

Mr. Moazzam Ahmad Khan

Non-Executive Director

4 Mr. Hamza Ahmad Khan

Non-Executive Director

5.

Mr. Khurram Zahoor

Secretary

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

COMPANY SECRETARY

Mr. Muhammad Usman

Mr. Khurram Zahoor

HEAD OF INTERNAL AUDITOR

LEGAL ADVISOR

Mr. Waleed Afzal

Law Wing, Advocates & Solicitors

EXTERNAL AUDITORS

SHARE REGISTRAR

RSM Avais Hyder Liaquat Nauman

Corplink (Private) Limited

Chartered Accountants

RESISTERED OFFICE

REGISTRATION NUMBER

9-KM Multan Road, Lahore

CUIN 20624

PH. No. 042-35415421-5,35421502-4

UAN: 042-111-31-32-33

BANKERS

Askari Bank Limited

Habib Bank Limited

Sindh Bank Limited

Bank Al Falah Limited

MCB Bank Limited

Faysal Bank Limited

Bank of Punjab Limited

Al-Baraka Bank Limited

Silk Bank Limited

CONTACT INFORMATION

UAN: 042-111-31-32-33,042-35415421-5,042-35421502-4

Email: cs@waves.net.pk

Website: www.waves.net.pk

* New Board and Committees appointed on 02 August 2022

3

Waves Home Appliances Limited (WHALE)

2. CHAIRMAN REVIEW

2.1 Message from Chairman

We are pleased to present Annual Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 on behalf of the Board of Directors of Waves Home Appliances Limited (WHALE or the Company). These Audited Financial Statements are presented after change of year end from 30th June to 31st December as approved by the honorable Lahore High Court, Lahore (the Court) pursuant to the sanction of Scheme of Arrangement (the Scheme) by and between the Company and Waves Corporation Limited, formerly Waves Singer Pakistan Limited (WAVES). The Scheme was sanctioned by the honorable Court on 27 May 2022 and order was received on 22 June 2022. Through the Scheme the home appliances business of WAVES was acquired by the Company and resultantly became a subsidiary of WAVES. Subsequent to the Court Order, the previous Board of Directors of the Company resigned and new Board effectively took charge on 02 August 2022. Similarly, the previous members of the Committees resigned and new members took up the charge on 02 August 2022. The comparative results mainly reflect for 4 months period from the effective date of Scheme.

We extend our gratitude to our partners, bankers, strategic alliances, human capital and stakeholders in our business who have shown continued trust in the Company. The new Board is having well-diversified and experienced members with core competencies, knowledge and skills relevant to the Company's business. WHALE follows the best practices relating to corporate governance and other related regulatory requirements. The Board held meetings during the period to review and approve periodic financial statements, annual business plan, acquisition of home appliances business from WAVES and other matters requiring Board attention. The Committees also were held on regular sessions to perform their duties assigned under their respective terms of references by the Board. The performance of the outgoing and incoming Board/Committee members has been commendable and together we steered the Company towards its goal and good governance, despite the challenging pandemic and economic environment.

Over the years, WAVES brand leadership has strived to adapt a transparent and conducive business environment, by demonstrating respect and fairness in all our efforts and the adaptability of WAVES brand to face the macro-economic challenges during the year 2022. We expect this drift to continue in the coming years.

We would like to conclude by extending our gratitude and thanks to the Directors for their energy, knowledge, advice, and earnest contributions towards the advancement of the Company to achieve new heights in a socially responsible and ethical manner.

-Sd- Chairman

4

Waves Home Appliances Limited (WHALE)

3. DIRECTORS' REPORT

3.1 Operating Results

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Waves Home Appliances Limited (WAVES or the Company), we are obliged to submit the Directors' report and audited financial statements of your Company for the year ended 31 December 2022, together with the Auditors' report thereon. The financial highlights for the six months period are presented as hereunder:

Gross Sales

Gross Profit

Admin, Marketing, selling and distribution Expenses

Other Expenses

Other Income

Operating Profit

Finance Costs (net)

Profit/(Loss) before taxation

Taxation

Profit/(Loss) for the period

Earnings Per Share

01 Jan 2022

01 July 2021

To

To

31 Dec 2022

31 Dec 2021*

12-Months

06-Months

Rs. in '000

Rs. in '000

8,956,449

2,425,840

1,454,318

501,633

(980,633)

(268,599)

(256,199)

(100,671)

45,744

134,743

519,429

267,106

(381,647)

(174,965)

137,782

92,141

(88,909)

(55,645)

48,873

36,946

0.180.20

  • Includes 04 months of operations from 01 September 2021 to 31 December 2021, pursuant to the implementation of the Scheme.

Based on the financial results in view of the tough current economic conditions the Board of Directors do not recommend any pay-out to the shareholders of the Company.

5

