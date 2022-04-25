Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Pakistan
  The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  Waves Singer Pakistan Limited
  News
  Summary
    WAVES   PK0030801010

WAVES SINGER PAKISTAN LIMITED

(WAVES)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  04-21
15.68 PKR   +4.19%
04/20WAVES SINGER PAKISTAN : Progress Report of Right Issue
PU
03/29WAVES SINGER PAKISTAN : Applied for Extension for holding of Annual General Meeting for the Year Ended December 31, 2021
PU
03/24Waves Singer Pakistan Limited Appoints Tajammal Hussain Bokharee as Director of the Company in Place of Nadeem Mehmood Butt
CI
Waves Singer Pakistan : Extension in period for filing of 1st Quarter Accounts 31 March 2022

04/25/2022 | 02:49am EDT
UWAVES

SSINGER

EVOLVING LIVES

WAVES SINGER PAKISTAN LIMITED

25 April 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road Karachi

Approval of Extension in the period for filing of Quarterly Financial Statements for the 1st Quarter ended 31 March 2022 under section 237 (1)0b) of the Companies Act, 2017

Dear Sir,

This is with reference to our letter dated 16 April 2022 to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) in respect of application for extension in the period for filing of 1st Quarter Accounts under section 237 (1)(b) of the Companies Act, 2017 by thirty days. SECP has earlier approved an extension for holding Annual General Meeting (AGM) by thirty days from 30 April 2022 to 30 May 2022.

The SECP vide letter No. SMD/PRDD/(73)/2022/203, dated 21 April 2022, has granted extensionto the

Company for thirty days up to 30 May 2022 to submit accounts for the 1st Quarter ended 31 March 2022.

A copy ofthe lettericeived from SECP is enclosed for your information and record.

You may inform the TREC holders accordingly.

Yours truly,

For Waves Singer Pakistan Limited

GERA

PAKIS

Wasif Ali Rana

0

Company Secretary

Enclosed: As above

Copy: Executive Director (Enforcement), SECP

Lahore Head Office: 9-Km Multan Road, Lahore-54790.Pakistan. Ph: 042-35415421-5, 042-35421502-4

Wavespakistan I UAN: +92(42) 111-31-32-33www.wavessinger.comSingerpak

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

Securities Market Division

Policy, Regulation and Development Department

SECP

No. SMD/PRDD/(73)/2022/203

April 21, 2022

Mr. Wasif Ali Rana,

Company Secretary,

Waves Singer Pakistan Limited, 9-Km, Multan Road,

Lahore.

Subject

APPLCATION FOR EXTENSION IN PERIOD FOR PREPARATION_OE QUARTERLYFINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR FIRST QUARTER ENDED 31-03

2022 U/S. 237 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2017

Dear Sir,

1. Please refer to the letter dated April 16, 2022 received from Waves Singer Pakistan Limited (the

"Company") in terms whereof the Company has sought extensionof30 days for the preparation of lst quarter financial statements ended March 31, 2022 in terms ofsection 237 ofthe Companies Act, 2017 ("Ac").

2. In this connection, I am dirceted to inform you that the requisite extension has been granted in the period for filing of Financial Statements of first quarter ended March 3 1, 2022 on or before May 30, 2022.

3.

This issues with approval of competent authority, Mr. Asif Iqbal, Head of Department (PRDD-SMD).

Regards,

Irfan Ali Shaikh Joint Director

NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Bluc Area, lslamabad, Pakistan

VoICE: DID +92-51-9195311|(PABX) +92(51) 111-117-327 (5311)| FAX: +92(51)9I00471

Disclaimer

Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd. published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 06:48:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
