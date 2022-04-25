Waves Singer Pakistan : Extension in period for filing of 1st Quarter Accounts 31 March 2022

UWAVES

25 April 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road Karachi

Approval of Extension in the period for filing of Quarterly Financial Statements for the 1st Quarter ended 31 March 2022 under section 237 (1)0b) of the Companies Act, 2017

Dear Sir,

This is with reference to our letter dated 16 April 2022 to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) in respect of application for extension in the period for filing of 1st Quarter Accounts under section 237 (1)(b) of the Companies Act, 2017 by thirty days. SECP has earlier approved an extension for holding Annual General Meeting (AGM) by thirty days from 30 April 2022 to 30 May 2022.

The SECP vide letter No. SMD/PRDD/(73)/2022/203, dated 21 April 2022, has granted extensionto the

Company for thirty days up to 30 May 2022 to submit accounts for the 1st Quarter ended 31 March 2022.

A copy ofthe lettericeived from SECP is enclosed for your information and record.

You may inform the TREC holders accordingly.

Yours truly,

For Waves Singer Pakistan Limited

Wasif Ali Rana

Company Secretary

Enclosed: As above

Copy: Executive Director (Enforcement), SECP

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

Securities Market Division

Policy, Regulation and Development Department

SECP

No. SMD/PRDD/(73)/2022/203

April 21, 2022

Mr. Wasif Ali Rana,

Company Secretary,

Waves Singer Pakistan Limited, 9-Km, Multan Road,

Lahore.

Subject

APPLCATION FOR EXTENSION IN PERIOD FOR PREPARATION_OE QUARTERLYFINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR FIRST QUARTER ENDED 31-03

2022 U/S. 237 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2017

Dear Sir,

1. Please refer to the letter dated April 16, 2022 received from Waves Singer Pakistan Limited (the

"Company") in terms whereof the Company has sought extensionof30 days for the preparation of lst quarter financial statements ended March 31, 2022 in terms ofsection 237 ofthe Companies Act, 2017 ("Ac").

2. In this connection, I am dirceted to inform you that the requisite extension has been granted in the period for filing of Financial Statements of first quarter ended March 3 1, 2022 on or before May 30, 2022.

3.

This issues with approval of competent authority, Mr. Asif Iqbal, Head of Department (PRDD-SMD).

Regards,

Irfan Ali Shaikh Joint Director

