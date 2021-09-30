Wavestone : 2020/21 Corporate Profile

The 2020/21 financial year took place against the backdrop of the health crisis. Nevertheless, the firm's results are excellent...

MD: It's true that with a decline in revenue of only 1%, Wavestone largely outperformed the market. Remember that in France, Syntec Conseil estimated the market decline at 11%, and on a global scale, Source Global Research reported a 13% decline. We can only salute the extraordinary commitment of all the firm's teams in implementing the Battle plan initiated at the beginning of the year.

PI: We are all the more pleased with this result because at the beginning of the crisis, we were far from imagining such an outcome. In the first few weeks of the exercise, we had completely frozen recruitment and we had implemented partial activity measures in all the countries where it was possible! However, throughout the year, thanks to a remarkable commercial mobilization, we gradually regained control of the situation and increased the utilization rate of our teams month after month.

Wavestone's profitability held up very well, with a current operating margin just 0.4 points below that recorded a year earlier. How do you explain this?

PI: At the beginning of the year, given the scale of the shock that was emerging, a performance plan has been implemented to lower the firm's breakeven point. This plan enabled us to make savings of nearly €20m, but without ever having to adjust our workforce. In addition to this plan, the rapid recovery in activity in the second half of the year enabled us to offset the drop in sales prices. This is more than enough to meet our objective of a double-digit annual EBIT margin.