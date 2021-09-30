Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Wavestone
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAVE   FR0013357621

WAVESTONE

(WAVE)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 09/30 11:35:00 am
45.6 EUR   +1.33%
11:42aWAVESTONE : 2020/21 Corporate Profile
PU
11:42aWAVESTONE : 2020/21 Universal Registration Document
PU
04:32aWAVESTONE : Share buy-back operations (from 21 to 28 September 2021)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wavestone : 2020/21 Universal Registration Document

09/30/2021 | 11:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Universal Registration Document

2020/21

This Universal Registration Document was filed with the French financial markets authority (AMF) on 07/15/21 in its capacity as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, without prior approval in accordance with Article 9 of that Regulation.

The Universal Registration Document may be used for the purposes of a public offer of financial securities or the admission of financial securities to trading on a regulated market if it is supplemented by a securities note and, where applicable, a summary and any amendments to the Universal Registration Document. The resulting document is then approved by the AMF in accordance with EU Regulation 2017/1129.

This Universal Registration Document is available at www.wavestone.comand from the company head office.

CORPORATE PROFILE

2020/21

C

O N T E N T

04

Joint interview with

Pascal Imbert & Michel

Dancoisne

08

Key figures and

Wavestone on the

global stage

10

Key data for 2020/21

fiscal year

14

A crisis

that accelerated

transformations

16

Supporting the most

critical transformations

18

Creadesk, an asset to

meet the needs of our

clients remotely

20

Wavestone GO, the

application to stay in

touch

22

Enhancing our

collective knowledge

23

Wavestone, a resilient

player in a consulting

market affected by the

crisis

24

The London office's

response to

the crises

26

Carve-out:

what are the keys to

success?

28

A sales force dedicated

to the success of our

clients

30

Wavestone supports

the European

Commission in its strategy to fight online abuse

36

Smartworking@

Wavestone

38

Setting the

benchmark as an

employer

40

Skills sponsorship,

a strong social

commitment for

Wavestone

42

Embodying and

sharing our own

values

44

Integrating CSR issues

into the heart of our

business with the

Responsible Consulting

approach

46

Client satisfaction, a

key challenge for the

coming years

48

Quality Assessment, a

new tool for customer

satisfaction

50

A new marketing

function to support

Wavestone's

international

development

51

Wavestone's

expansion in the

United States

56

Artificial intelligence

60

The efficiency

at the service of

of an integrated

companies

organization

32 Human resources in 2020/21: actions to meet the challenges of the crisis

2

54 Leveraging the

strength of French cybersecurity expertise internationally

Focus on...

3

Joint interview with...

Pascal Imbert

Michel Dancoisne

Chairman of Wavestone's

Chairman of Wavestone's

Management Board

Supervisory Board

The 2020/21 financial year took place against the backdrop of the health crisis. Nevertheless, the firm's results are excellent...

MD: It's true that with a decline in revenue of only 1%, Wavestone largely outperformed the market. Remember that in France, Syntec Conseil estimated the market decline at 11%, and on a global scale, Source Global Research reported a 13% decline. We can only salute the extraordinary commitment of all the firm's teams in implementing the Battle plan initiated at the beginning of the year.

PI: We are all the more pleased with this result because at the beginning of the crisis, we were far from imagining such an outcome. In the first few weeks of the exercise, we had completely frozen recruitment and we had implemented partial activity measures in all the countries where it was possible! However, throughout the year, thanks to a remarkable commercial mobilization, we gradually regained control of the situation and increased the utilization rate of our teams month after month.

Wavestone's profitability held up very well, with a current operating margin just 0.4 points below that recorded a year earlier. How do you explain this?

PI: At the beginning of the year, given the scale of the shock that was emerging, a performance plan has been implemented to lower the firm's breakeven point. This plan enabled us to make savings of nearly €20m, but without ever having to adjust our workforce. In addition to this plan, the rapid recovery in activity in the second half of the year enabled us to offset the drop in sales prices. This is more than enough to meet our objective of a double-digit annual EBIT margin.

MD: It should also be noted that this performance is all the more remarkable in that it also includes a provision for the reimbursement of monies received under furlough arrangements... In addition to profitability, the very strong cash generation during the year enabled Wavestone to reduce its debt and even post a net cash position of more than €30m at the end

of the year. This is a favorable situation to return to an offensive attitude and resume growth.

The very strong cash generation during the year enabled Wavestone to reduce its debt and even post a net cash position of more than €30m at the end of the year.

You mentioned the plan to reimburse monies received under furlough arrangements. Why do you propose this?

MD: In view of the very solid performance of the financial year, this proposal was obvious and in line in line with the corporate social responsibility values the firm promotes. The Management Board, in agreement with the Supervisory Board, will therefore submit this proposal to the shareholders for approval at the Annual General Meeting on 27 July 2021. I would like to point out that these indemnities, more than €3 million, were received in France, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Luxembourg.

4

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wavestone SA published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 15:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WAVESTONE
11:42aWAVESTONE : 2020/21 Corporate Profile
PU
11:42aWAVESTONE : 2020/21 Universal Registration Document
PU
04:32aWAVESTONE : Share buy-back operations (from 21 to 28 September 2021)
PU
09/27WAVESTONE : presentation – Investor Access Event (slideshow)
PU
09/21WAVESTONE : Share buy-back operations (from 9 to 16 September 2021)
PU
09/14WAVESTONE : presentation – Digital Autumn Conference – Kepler Cheuvreux (slide..
PU
09/13WAVESTONE : Share buy-back operations (from 2 to 8 September 2021)
PU
09/07WAVESTONE : Declaration according to article 223-16 (AMF)
AN
08/27WAVESTONE : Share buy-back operations (from 19 to 25 August 2021)
PU
08/19WAVESTONE : Share buy-back operations (from 12 to 18 August 2021)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WAVESTONE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 465 M 539 M 539 M
Net income 2022 39,2 M 45,5 M 45,5 M
Net cash 2022 47,1 M 54,6 M 54,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,0x
Yield 2022 0,65%
Capitalization 897 M 1 042 M 1 040 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,83x
EV / Sales 2023 1,65x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,4%
Chart WAVESTONE
Duration : Period :
Wavestone Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAVESTONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 45,00 €
Average target price 47,77 €
Spread / Average Target 6,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Joseph Rene Imbert Chairman-Management Board
Tiphanie Bordier Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Michel Dancoisne Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jean-François Perret Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marie-Ange Verdickt Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WAVESTONE51.52%1 042
ACCENTURE PLC23.86%204 794
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.32.46%188 745
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION9.21%124 750
INFOSYS LIMITED34.75%95 420
SNOWFLAKE INC.4.41%88 404