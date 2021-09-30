Wavestone : 2020/21 Universal Registration Document

This Universal Registration Document was filed with the French financial markets authority (AMF) on 07/15/21 in its capacity as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, without prior approval in accordance with Article 9 of that Regulation.
CORPORATE PROFILE
2020/21
C
O N T E N T
04
Joint interview with
Pascal Imbert & Michel
Dancoisne
08
Key figures and
Wavestone on the
global stage
10
Key data for 2020/21
fiscal year
14
A crisis
that accelerated
transformations
16
Supporting the most
critical transformations
18
Creadesk, an asset to
meet the needs of our
clients remotely
20
Wavestone GO, the
application to stay in
touch
22
Enhancing our
collective knowledge
23
Wavestone, a resilient
player in a consulting
market affected by the
crisis
24
The London office's
response to
the crises
26
Carve-out:
what are the keys to
success?
28
A sales force dedicated
to the success of our
clients
30
Wavestone supports
the European
Commission in its strategy to fight online abuse
36
Smartworking@
Wavestone
38
Setting the
benchmark as an
employer
40
Skills sponsorship,
a strong social
commitment for
Wavestone
42
Embodying and
sharing our own
values
44
Integrating CSR issues
into the heart of our
business with the
Responsible Consulting
approach
46
Client satisfaction, a
key challenge for the
coming years
48
Quality Assessment, a
new tool for customer
satisfaction
50
A new marketing
function to support
Wavestone's
international
development
51
Wavestone's
expansion in the
United States
56
Artificial intelligence
60
The efficiency
at the service of
of an integrated
companies
organization
32 Human resources in 2020/21: actions to meet the challenges of the crisis
2
54 Leveraging the
strength of French cybersecurity expertise internationally
Focus on...
3
Joint interview with...
Pascal Imbert
Michel Dancoisne
Chairman of Wavestone's
Chairman of Wavestone's
Management Board
Supervisory Board
The 2020/21 financial year took place against the backdrop of the health crisis. Nevertheless, the firm's results are excellent...
MD: It's true that with a decline in revenue of only 1%, Wavestone largely outperformed the market. Remember that in France, Syntec Conseil estimated the market decline at 11%, and on a global scale, Source Global Research reported a 13% decline. We can only salute the extraordinary commitment of all the firm's teams in implementing the Battle plan initiated at the beginning of the year.
PI: We are all the more pleased with this result because at the beginning of the crisis, we were far from imagining such an outcome. In the first few weeks of the exercise, we had completely frozen recruitment and we had implemented partial activity measures in all the countries where it was possible! However, throughout the year, thanks to a remarkable commercial mobilization, we gradually regained control of the situation and increased the utilization rate of our teams month after month.
Wavestone's profitability held up very well, with a current operating margin just 0.4 points below that recorded a year earlier. How do you explain this?
PI: At the beginning of the year, given the scale of the shock that was emerging, a performance plan has been implemented to lower the firm's breakeven point. This plan enabled us to make savings of nearly €20m, but without ever having to adjust our workforce. In addition to this plan, the rapid recovery in activity in the second half of the year enabled us to offset the drop in sales prices. This is more than enough to meet our objective of a double-digit annual EBIT margin.
MD: It should also be noted that this performance is all the more remarkable in that it also includes a provision for the reimbursement of monies received under furlough arrangements... In addition to profitability, the very strong cash generation during the year enabled Wavestone to reduce its debt and even post a net cash position of more than €30m at the end
of the year. This is a favorable situation to return to an offensive attitude and resume growth.
The very strong cash generation during the year enabled Wavestone to reduce its debt and even post a net cash position of more than €30m at the end of the year.
You mentioned the plan to reimburse monies received under furlough arrangements. Why do you propose this?
MD: In view of the very solid performance of the financial year, this proposal was obvious and in line in line with the corporate social responsibility values the firm promotes. The Management Board, in agreement with the Supervisory Board, will therefore submit this proposal to the shareholders for approval at the Annual General Meeting on 27 July 2021. I would like to point out that these indemnities, more than €3 million, were received in France, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Luxembourg.
4
5
