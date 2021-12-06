Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Wavestone
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAVE   FR0013357621

WAVESTONE

(WAVE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wavestone : 2021/22 half-year results conference call (slideshow)

12/06/2021 | 01:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pascal Imbert

CEO

© WAVESTONE

2

Organic growth of +15% in H1 2021/22

Revenue

2021/22

2020/21

Total variation

Change at constant

scope 1 and on a

In €m - unaudited consolidated data

constant forex basis

Q1

115.2

94.4

+22%

+21%

Q2

102.6

92.4

+11%

+9%

H1

217.8

186.8

+17%

+15%

  1. Excluding Everest Group consulting, which has been integrated into Wavestone's accounts since 05/01/2021.
  • Revenue of €217.8m in H1 2021/22: +17% in one year
    • +12%, compared with H1 2019/20
    • +15% organic growth, compared with H1 2020/21
    • very favorable baseline + positive working day impact in Q1 (+3%); no working day impact in Q2

© WAVESTONE

3

Consultant utilization rate remains high and average daily rate rising

H1 2021/22

2020/21 fiscal year

(6 months)

(12 months)

Consultant utilization rate

78%

71%

Average daily rate

€847

€842

Order book

3.9

4.1

months

months

consultant utilization rate high over H1 - above the 75% normative level

firm sales prices well oriented, with a positive impact of +€5 from the integration of Everest Group consulting

very good visibility on future projects, despite the reduced order-book size, compared with March 31, 2021

© WAVESTONE

4

Strongly positioned international activity

UK, Luxembourg, Belgium,

Hong Kong, Morocco

Switzerland

US

Resurgent growth and excellent profitability

After a difficult first quarter, profitability recovered well over the six-month period

Disappointing revenue; slightly negative operating margin

© WAVESTONE

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wavestone SA published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 18:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WAVESTONE
01:32pWAVESTONE : 2021/22 half-year results conference call (slideshow)
PU
12:05pWAVESTONE : Record profitability in H1 2021/22; annual objectives strengthened - Impact, W..
AN
12/01WAVESTONE : Noëmie Honoré, Head of Wavestone Belgium has been shortlisted in the Top 10 fo..
PU
11/23WAVESTONE : reaffirms its commitment to Sustainable IT by signing the INR charter
PU
11/08WAVESTONE : Declaration according to article 223-16 (AMF)
AN
10/29GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : BNP Paribas, Ubisoft, Amazon, Chevron, Coca-Cola...
10/29Wavestone and why innovation! join forces to better serve their clients in Asia-Pacific
PU
10/28WAVESTONE : 2021/22 H1 revenue of EUR 217.8m - an increase of +17%, equivalent to +15% org..
AN
10/28H1 2021/22 revenue (slideshow)
PU
10/19WAVESTONE : Share buy-back operations (8 October 2021)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WAVESTONE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 466 M 526 M 526 M
Net income 2022 40,4 M 45,6 M 45,6 M
Net cash 2022 31,3 M 35,3 M 35,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,0x
Yield 2022 0,60%
Capitalization 1 001 M 1 130 M 1 129 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,08x
EV / Sales 2023 1,86x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,4%
Chart WAVESTONE
Duration : Period :
Wavestone Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAVESTONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 50,20 €
Average target price 50,10 €
Spread / Average Target -0,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Joseph Rene Imbert Chairman-Management Board
Tiphanie Bordier Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Michel Dancoisne Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jean-François Perret Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marie-Ange Verdickt Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WAVESTONE69.02%1 130
ACCENTURE PLC37.87%228 288
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.27.17%178 952
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.59%106 576
SNOWFLAKE INC.10.52%103 844
INFOSYS LIMITED38.20%97 940