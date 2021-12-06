Wavestone : 2021/22 half-year results conference call (slideshow)
Organic growth of +15% in H1 2021/22
Revenue
2021/22
2020/21
Total variation
Change at constant
scope
1 and on a
In €m - unaudited consolidated data
constant forex basis
Q1
115.2
94.4
+22%
+21%
Q2
102.6
92.4
+11%
+9%
H1
217.8
186.8
+17%
+15%
Excluding Everest Group consulting, which has been integrated into Wavestone's accounts since 05/01/2021.
Revenue of €217.8m in H1 2021/22: +17% in one year
+12%, compared with H1 2019/20
+15% organic growth, compared with H1 2020/21
very favorable baseline + positive working day impact in Q1 (+3%); no working day impact in Q2
Consultant utilization rate remains high and average daily rate rising
H1 2021/22
2020/21 fiscal year
(6 months)
(12 months)
Consultant utilization rate
78%
71%
Average daily rate
€847
€842
Order book
3.9
4.1
months
months
consultant utilization rate high over H1 - above the 75% normative level
firm sales prices well oriented, with a positive impact of +€5 from the integration of Everest Group
consulting
very good visibility on future projects, despite the reduced order-book size, compared with March 31, 2021
Strongly positioned international activity
UK, Luxembourg, Belgium,
Hong Kong, Morocco
Switzerland
US
Resurgent growth and excellent profitability
After a difficult first quarter, profitability recovered well over the six-month period
Disappointing revenue; slightly negative operating margin
