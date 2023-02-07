Wavestone : 2022/23 Interim Financial Report
in thousands of euros
H1 2022/23
H1 2021/22
Change
Revenue
237,113
217,843
9%
EBIT
29,689
31,796
-7%
EBIT margin
12,5%
14,6%
Operating income
25,653
30,124
-15%
Group share of net income
17,906
20,692
-13%
Net margin
7,6%
9,5%
Disclaimer
Wavestone SA published this content on 07 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2023 15:28:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on WAVESTONE
Sales 2023
527 M
566 M
566 M
Net income 2023
52,9 M
56,8 M
56,8 M
Net cash 2023
35,2 M
37,8 M
37,8 M
P/E ratio 2023
18,4x
Yield 2023
0,82%
Capitalization
969 M
1 040 M
1 040 M
EV / Sales 2023
1,77x
EV / Sales 2024
1,54x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
35,9%
Technical analysis trends WAVESTONE
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
48,55 €
Average target price
55,00 €
Spread / Average Target
13,3%
