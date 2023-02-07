Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Wavestone
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAVE   FR0013357621

WAVESTONE

(WAVE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:05:55 2023-02-07 am EST
49.15 EUR   +1.24%
10:29aWavestone : 2022/23 Interim Financial Report
PU
01/31Global markets live: GM, Pfizer, Exxon, UBS, Boeing...
MS
01/30Wavestone : 2022/23 nine-month revenue grows by +11% - Confirmation of annual objectives
AT
Wavestone : 2022/23 Interim Financial Report

02/07/2023 | 10:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In case of discrepancy between the French and English versions of this interim financial report, only the French version should be deemed valid.

in thousands of euros

H1 2022/23

H1 2021/22

Change

Revenue

237,113

217,843

9%

EBIT

29,689

31,796

-7%

EBIT margin

12,5%

14,6%

Operating income

25,653

30,124

-15%

Group share of net income

17,906

20,692

-13%

Net margin

7,6%

9,5%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wavestone SA published this content on 07 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2023 15:28:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 527 M 566 M 566 M
Net income 2023 52,9 M 56,8 M 56,8 M
Net cash 2023 35,2 M 37,8 M 37,8 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,4x
Yield 2023 0,82%
Capitalization 969 M 1 040 M 1 040 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,77x
EV / Sales 2024 1,54x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,9%
Technical analysis trends WAVESTONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 48,55 €
Average target price 55,00 €
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Joseph Rene Imbert Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Stoupy Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Hirigoyen Chief Operating Officer & Director
Marie-Ange Verdickt Lead Independent Director
Rafaël Vivier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WAVESTONE12.51%1 040
ACCENTURE PLC6.61%179 148
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.6.24%152 908
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.34%123 124
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.67%92 595
INFOSYS LIMITED4.09%78 100