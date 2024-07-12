Press release
Paris, July 12, 2024, 6:30 pm
Wavestone: 2023/24 universal registration document available
Wavestone informs its shareholders that its 2023/24 universal registration document, relating to fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 was recorded by the AMF on July 11, 2024 under the number D.24-0626.
This document (French version) is made available according to legal requirements and can be consulted on the Wavestone website (www.wavestone.com,Investors section) and on the AMF web site (www.amf-france.org). The English version of this document will be published shortly.
The 2023/24 universal registration document notably contains:
- 2023/24 annual financial report;
- the statement of non-financial performance (summary of the social, environmental and societal aspects of the company's activities in accordance with the French "Grenelle 2" legislation);
- the report on corporate governance;
- the remuneration of corporate officers' report;
- the draft resolutions submitted to the Annual General Meeting (July 25, 2024);
- the different Auditors' reports;
- the description of the share buy-back program;
- the table of Auditors' fees.
About Wavestone
Wavestone is a consulting powerhouse, dedicated to supporting strategic transformations of businesses and organizations in a world that is undergoing unprecedented change, with the ambition to create positive and long-lasting impacts for all its stakeholders.
Drawing on more than 5,500 employees in 17 countries across Europe, North America and Asia, the firm offers a 360° portfolio of high-value consulting services, combining seamlessly first-class sector expertise with a wide range of cross- industry capabilities.
Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.
Wavestone
Actus
Pascal Imbert
Mathieu Omnes
CEO
Investor and Analyst Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
Benjamin Clément
Deborah Schwartz
Financial Communication
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35
